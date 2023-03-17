EQS-DD: Zalando SE: David Schneider, Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 43,600 call options on shares of Zalando SE (see notification of 14.03.2023) with instructions to sell the call ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.03.2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: David Last name(s): Schneider





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



Description: Call options, underlying instrument: shares of Zalando SE (ISIN DE000ZAL111); Strike price of the options EUR 76.00 with maturity until 20.12.2024; Pricemultiplier (subscription ratio) 1:1





b) Nature of the transaction

Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 43,600 call options on shares of Zalando SE (see notification of 14.03.2023) with instructions to sell the call options in a discretionary manner before the end of the term





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

14/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





