EQS-DD: Zalando SE: David Schröder, Acquisition of 5460 shares through the exercise of virtual Performance Shares from the Zalando Ownership Plan 2023



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.06.2026 / 14:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: David Last name(s): Schröder

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 5460 shares through the exercise of virtual Performance Shares from the Zalando Ownership Plan 2023 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 24.64 EUR 134,534.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 24.64 EUR 134,534.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

08/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

09.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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