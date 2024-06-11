11.06.2024 13:30:32

EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Astrid Arndt, Acquisition of 2,552 shares in Zalando SE by exercising virtual Performance Shares under the Zalando Ownership Plan 2019




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.06.2024 / 13:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Astrid
Last name(s): Arndt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction




Acquisition of 2,552 shares in Zalando SE by exercising virtual Performance Shares under the Zalando Ownership Plan 2019
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
11/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de



 
92261  11.06.2024 CET/CEST



