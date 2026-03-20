EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Astrid Arndt, Acquisition of 4421 shares as Investment Shares under the Zalando Growth Incentive 2024



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.03.2026 / 15:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Astrid Last name(s): Arndt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 4421 shares as Investment Shares under the Zalando Growth Incentive 2024 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 23.859663 EUR 105,483.5701 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 23.859663 EUR 105,483.5701 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

18/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

20.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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