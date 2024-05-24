EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Jade Buddenberg, Acquisition of 945 shares in Zalando SE by exercising virtual Performance Shares under the Zalando Ownership Plan 2019



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.05.2024 / 08:32 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Jade Last name(s): Buddenberg





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000ZAL1111





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 945 shares in Zalando SE by exercising virtual Performance Shares under the Zalando Ownership Plan 2019



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

23/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





