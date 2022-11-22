22.11.2022 15:58:09

EQS-DD: Zalando SE: James Marvin Freeman, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.11.2022 / 15:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: James Marvin
Last name(s): Freeman

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction




Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
29.337251 EUR 108430.4797 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
29.3373 EUR 108430.4797 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de



 
