EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Robert Gentz, Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 171,000 call options on shares of Zalando SE (see notification of 14.03.2023) with instructions to sell the call ...

17.03.2023 16:51:13

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.03.2023 / 16:50 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Gentz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Call options, underlying instrument: shares of Zalando SE (ISIN DE000ZAL111); Strike price of the options EUR 72.00 with maturity until 15.12.2023; Pricemultiplier (subscription ratio) 1:1

b) Nature of the transaction


Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 171,000 call options on shares of Zalando SE (see notification of 14.03.2023) with instructions to sell the call options in a discretionary manner before the end of the term

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de



 
