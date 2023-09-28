28.09.2023 14:04:12

EQS-DD: ZEAL Network SE: Dr. Helmut Wilhelm Becker, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.09.2023 / 14:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Helmut Wilhelm
Last name(s): Becker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
30.8500 EUR 1333.19 EUR
31.0000 EUR 2803.95 EUR
30.9500 EUR 6254.65 EUR
31.4000 EUR 52955.07 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.3254 EUR 63346.8600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de



 
