EQS-DD: ZEAL Network SE: Dr. Helmut Wilhelm Becker, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.09.2023 / 14:03 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Helmut Wilhelm Last name(s): Becker





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI

391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000ZEAL241





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



30.8500 EUR 1333.19 EUR



31.0000 EUR 2803.95 EUR



30.9500 EUR 6254.65 EUR



31.4000 EUR 52955.07 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



31.3254 EUR 63346.8600 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

26/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





