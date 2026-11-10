ZEAL Network Aktie

ZEAL Network ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ZEAL24 / ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

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10.11.2026 12:06:32

EQS-DD: ZEAL Network SE: Jens Schumann, Pledge of 280,000 ordinary shares in ZEAL Network SE as part of loan transaction.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.11.2026 / 12:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jens
Last name(s): Schumann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge of 280,000 ordinary shares in ZEAL Network SE as part of loan transaction.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
09/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46



 
End of News EQS News Service




107922  10.11.2026 CET/CEST





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