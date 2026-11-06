ZEAL Network Aktie
WKN DE: ZEAL24 / ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
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06.11.2026 10:12:32
EQS-DD: ZEAL Network SE: Othello Vier Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG, Pledge of 2,000,000 ordinary shares in ZEAL Network SE as part of a loan transaction.
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|Straßenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|LEI Code:
|391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107850 06.11.2026 CET/CEST
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|ZEAL Network SE
|39,40
|0,77%
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