EQS-HV: autowerkstatt group N.V.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 05.12.2025 in Laan van Diepenvoorde 3, 5582LA Waalre mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG



The Shareholders of autowerkstatt group N.V. (the "Company") are hereby invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company. The meeting will take place on December 05, 2025 at 10.00 hours at Laan van Diepenvoorde 3, 5582LA Waalre, The Netherlands, and will be held in the English language. The agenda for the meeting is as follows: 1. Opening; 2. Sale shares Kaiser WerkstattSysteme GmbH; 3. Report of the Management Board in respect of the financial year 2024; 4. Adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2024; 5. Proposal to authorize the directors to file the adopted Annual Accounts. 6. Proposal to authorize the directors of the Company extension for preparation and inspection of Annual Accounts 2024 and the Annual Report 2024. 7. Distribution of the result for the financial year 2024; 8. Discharge of the Members of the Management Board with respect to the performance of their duties during the financial year 2024; 9. Discharge of the Members of the Supervisory Board with respect to the performance of their duties during the financial year 2024; 10. The applicability of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code; 11. Appointment of Dutch International Financial Services B.V. as compilers of the financial statements for the financial year 2025; 12. Use of English language in the annual accounts; 13. Miscellaneous; 14. Closing. Beginning today the annual accounts for the fiscal year 2024 will be made available for examination at Laan van Diepenvoorde 3, 5582LA Waalre, and in the investor relations section on the website of the company (www.autowerkstattgroup.de). Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting are requested via their bank or broker to Lodge with Bankhaus Gebr. Martin AG, z. Hd. Frau Groß, Schloßplatz 7, 73033 Göppingen, E-Mail: bgross@martinbank.de, a confirmation that their shares are registered in their name on the registration date. The Management Board has set the registration date as November 28, 2025. The written confirmation must be received not later than November 28, 2025 by 12:00 hours. Shareholders will receive a certificate of registration (certificate of deposit) together with the certificate of deposit number by email or post. Shareholders will be admitted to the meeting on presentation of their certificate of deposit number, which serves as identification on registration. Every Shareholder may appoint a proxy to attend the Annual General Meeting on behalf of his person by granting such a right in a written power of attorney. The proxy can be authorized either via sending an E-Mail to the Company (ir@autowerkstattgroup.de) or by entitlement on the backside of the certificate of deposit number. Waalre, November 17, 2025 autowerkstatt group N.V The Management Board H.T. Kaiser