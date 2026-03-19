EQS-News: “Lead Transformation – Generate Impact”: Lenzing Presents Its 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

“Lead Transformation – Generate Impact”: Lenzing Presents Its 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report



19.03.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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“Lead Transformation – Generate Impact”: Lenzing Presents Its 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report

Lenzing continues to drive transformation forward with measurable progress

Enhanced sustainability impact: innovative fiber solutions, sustainability ratings, and strong partnerships across the value chain

Lenzing – The Lenzing Group has published its 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report, entitled LEAD TRANSFORMATION – GENERATE IMPACT. The report shows how Lenzing is actively shaping change in the industry and making a lasting impact: economically, ecologically, and socially. Lenzing is consistently focused on the future: with targeted investments in premiumization, excellence, innovation, and sustainability, the company is strengthening its position as a leading provider of sustainable, cellulose-based premium fibers. The combined report is available in digital format.

“2025 was a challenging year in which we, as the Lenzing Group, demonstrated the strength and unity embedded in our company. Under the guiding principle Lead Transformation – Generate Impact, we improved our performance, sharpened our profile, and consistently aligned Lenzing with the future. Our ambition remains clear: to achieve economic success while taking responsibility for the environment and society,” said the Lenzing Group Management Board: Mathias Breuer, CFO, Christian Skilich, CPO/CTO, and Georg Kasperkovitz, COO.

GENERATE IMPACT – Advancing Sustainability, Innovation and Bio-Economy

In addition to its business performance, Lenzing achieved major progress in sustainability and innovation in 2025. As a global company with a strong focus on sustainable solutions, Lenzing measures success by concrete results that generate positive impact for markets, customers, people, and the planet. These include new fiber innovations, sustainability ratings, and impactful partnerships across the textile and nonwovens value chains.

Lenzing also continued to expand its fiber portfolio: The enhanced LENZING™ Lyocell Fill fiber portfolio delivers improved thermal insulation, optimized moisture management, and greater dimensional stability. A new generation of VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers increases the cleaning efficiency of wipes and provides a sustainable alternative to fossil-based materials – even in applications such as disinfection. With TENCEL™ Lyocell HV100 fibers, Lenzing enables natural, matte textures for denim thanks to its Variocut technology. Together with Edgewell, Lenzing also introduced hygiene products featuring VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers to the North American market for the first time. These applications show that bio-based materials can provide superior performance and help advance bioeconomy.

External sustainability ratings once again confirmed Lenzing’s leading role in responsible fiber production. With its fifth consecutive EcoVadis Platinum rating, Lenzing ranks among the top one percent of all assessed companies worldwide – a strong indicator of sector leadership. Lenzing also secured the top one position in the Canopy Hot Button Report, the industry benchmark for responsible forestry and transparent supply chains. Combined with the CDP rating “Triple A” for climate, water and forests and the 2026 “Low Risk” / ESG-Leader rating from Sustainalytics, these achievements reinforce Lenzing’s position as a global benchmark for integrating sustainability in core business and making progress in environmental, social, governance areas with transparency.

In the area of climate action, Lenzing made further progress, continued to pursue its science-based targets, and invested in renewable energy – such as sourcing 100 percent grid-based renewable electricity for seven facilities globally and expanding the photovoltaic system at the Lenzing site, among others.

Technological developments and collaborative initiatives further accelerated the transformation process. Together with Adidas and the Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences, Lenzing developed a recycling process in a pilot and innovation project in which a sweater was produced in a closed loop using recycled Lyocell fibers. In the EU-funded CELLFIL project, Lenzing is working on scaling Lyocell filaments as an alternative to synthetic fibers. With an investment of EUR 15 million to expand the production capacity of VEOCEL™ Viscostar fibers, Lenzing is further strengthening its position in nonwovens industry, particularly in feminine hygiene applications.

Lenzing’s commitment to research was also recognized – through a Top-3 nomination for the “Matilda Award” for initiatives promoting women at Lenzing, particularly in research, and through the Lenzing Young Scientist Award, presented to young researchers outside the company.

The results for the 2025 financial year have already been published. The corresponding press release is available in the Lenzing Newsroom.

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Your contact for

Media Relations:



Corporate Communications

Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone +43 7672 701 2743

E-mail media@lenzing.com

Web www.lenzing.com



Corporate Sustainability:



Krishna Manda

Global Head of Sustainability

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone +43 7672 701 3417

E-mail sustainability@lenzing.com

Web www.lenzing.com