Lenzing Aktie

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WKN: 64450 / ISIN: AT0000644505

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19.03.2026 09:05:03

EQS-News: “Lead Transformation – Generate Impact”: Lenzing Presents Its 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
“Lead Transformation – Generate Impact”: Lenzing Presents Its 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report

19.03.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

“Lead Transformation – Generate Impact”: Lenzing Presents Its 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report

 

  • Lenzing continues to drive transformation forward with measurable progress
  • Enhanced sustainability impact: innovative fiber solutions, sustainability ratings, and strong partnerships across the value chain

 

Lenzing – The Lenzing Group has published its 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report, entitled LEAD TRANSFORMATION – GENERATE IMPACT. The report shows how Lenzing is actively shaping change in the industry and making a lasting impact: economically, ecologically, and socially. Lenzing is consistently focused on the future: with targeted investments in premiumization, excellence, innovation, and sustainability, the company is strengthening its position as a leading provider of sustainable, cellulose-based premium fibers. The combined report is available in digital format.

 

“2025 was a challenging year in which we, as the Lenzing Group, demonstrated the strength and unity embedded in our company. Under the guiding principle Lead Transformation – Generate Impact, we improved our performance, sharpened our profile, and consistently aligned Lenzing with the future. Our ambition remains clear: to achieve economic success while taking responsibility for the environment and society,” said the Lenzing Group Management Board: Mathias Breuer, CFO, Christian Skilich, CPO/CTO, and Georg Kasperkovitz, COO.

GENERATE IMPACT – Advancing Sustainability, Innovation and Bio-Economy

In addition to its business performance, Lenzing achieved major progress in sustainability and innovation in 2025. As a global company with a strong focus on sustainable solutions, Lenzing measures success by concrete results that generate positive impact for markets, customers, people, and the planet. These include new fiber innovations, sustainability ratings, and impactful partnerships across the textile and nonwovens value chains.

 

Lenzing also continued to expand its fiber portfolio: The enhanced LENZING™ Lyocell Fill fiber portfolio delivers improved thermal insulation, optimized moisture management, and greater dimensional stability. A new generation of VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers increases the cleaning efficiency of wipes and provides a sustainable alternative to fossil-based materials – even in applications such as disinfection. With TENCEL™ Lyocell HV100 fibers, Lenzing enables natural, matte textures for denim thanks to its Variocut technology. Together with Edgewell, Lenzing also introduced hygiene products featuring VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers to the North American market for the first time. These applications show that bio-based materials can provide superior performance and help advance bioeconomy.

 

External sustainability ratings once again confirmed Lenzing’s leading role in responsible fiber production. With its fifth consecutive EcoVadis Platinum rating, Lenzing ranks among the top one percent of all assessed companies worldwide – a strong indicator of sector leadership. Lenzing also secured the top one position in the Canopy Hot Button Report, the industry benchmark for responsible forestry and transparent supply chains. Combined with the CDP rating “Triple A” for climate, water and forests and the 2026 “Low Risk” / ESG-Leader rating from Sustainalytics, these achievements reinforce Lenzing’s position as a global benchmark for integrating sustainability in core business and making progress in environmental, social, governance areas with transparency.

 

In the area of climate action, Lenzing made further progress, continued to pursue its science-based targets, and invested in renewable energy – such as sourcing 100 percent grid-based renewable electricity for seven facilities globally and expanding the photovoltaic system at the Lenzing site, among others.

 

Technological developments and collaborative initiatives further accelerated the transformation process. Together with Adidas and the Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences, Lenzing developed a recycling process in a pilot and innovation project in which a sweater was produced in a closed loop using recycled Lyocell fibers. In the EU-funded CELLFIL project, Lenzing is working on scaling Lyocell filaments as an alternative to synthetic fibers. With an investment of EUR 15 million to expand the production capacity of VEOCEL™ Viscostar fibers, Lenzing is further strengthening its position in nonwovens industry, particularly in feminine hygiene applications.

 

Lenzing’s commitment to research was also recognized – through a Top-3 nomination for the “Matilda Award” for initiatives promoting women at Lenzing, particularly in research, and through the Lenzing Young Scientist Award, presented to young researchers outside the company.

 

The results for the 2025 financial year have already been published. The corresponding press release is available in the Lenzing Newsroom.

 

 

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=K9O8s3v6C6L1

 

 

 

Your contact for
Media Relations:
 
Corporate Communications
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail   media@lenzing.com
Web      www.lenzing.com
 		  
Corporate Sustainability:
 
Krishna Manda
Global Head of Sustainability
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone    +43 7672 701 3417
E-mail     sustainability@lenzing.com
Web        www.lenzing.com

 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.
 
The Lenzing Group’s business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2025
Revenue: EUR 2.60 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes
Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,738
 
TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

 


19.03.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2294122

 
End of News EQS News Service

2294122  19.03.2026 CET/CEST

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