EQS-News: 029 Group SE: AlsterResearch initiates coverage of 029 Group with Hold recommendation

029 Group SE: AlsterResearch initiates coverage of 029 Group with Hold recommendation



Berlin, 8 March 2023. AlsterResearch initiated coverage of 029 Group SE and issued a Hold recommendation with a current price target of 13.80 per share. Analyst Thomas Wissler writes: The multiples in the hospitality and consumer brand segments are not excessive and offer investors lucrative entry points. Wissler concludes: Positive news flow on potential up rounds as well as a well filled investment pipeline could soon boost the NAV of its six portfolio companies in the hospitality and lifestyle space targeting millennials and Gen Z."



About 029 Group SE

029 Group Se believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany. Further information: https://www.029-group.com/

