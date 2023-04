EQS-News: 029 Group SE: portfolio company TRIP named fastest growing drinks brand in the UK

EQS-News: 029 Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

029 Group SE: portfolio company TRIP named fastest growing drinks brand in the UK



05.04.2023 / 10:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



029 Group SE: portfolio company TRIP named fastest growing drinks brand in the UK

Berlin, 5 April 2023. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that its portfolio company TRIP Drink Ltd., the UKs leading CBD brand, has been named fastest growing drinks brand in the UK according to data from NielsenIQ.



This accolade comes off the back of TRIPs tremendous sales growth which increased by 522% year-over-year over the past 12 months until 12 February 2023, cementing TRIPs leading market position in the CBD drinks market.



Founder Olivia Ferdi described the years achievements as a special milestone for us, showing how far Trip have come in our mission to destigmatise conversations about mental wellbeing and rework misconceptions about CBD, helping millions prioritise their health."



029 Group SE CEO Lorin Van Nuland commented: We see TRIPs tremendous growth as a validation of our thesis that new generations of consumers are increasingly pivoting towards healthier drinks alternatives to alcohol. We believe that we are only seeing the very inception of this trend, with fantastic further opportunities for growth for TRIP.

About 029 Group SE

029 Group Se believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany.



Furter information: https://www.029-group.com/

029 Group SE

Neue Schönhauserstr. 3-5

10719 Berlin

Email: ir@029-group.com

https://www.029-group.com/



Contact Press Relations :

Kirchhoff Consult AG

E-mail: 029@kirchhoff.de

05.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com