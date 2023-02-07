EQS-News: 029 Group SE: portfolio company TRIP reports an 800% increase in UK sales throughout January across large retailers

|
Berlin, February 7 2023. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that its portfolio company TRIP Drink Ltd., the UKs leading CBD brand, reported an 800% increase in sales throughout January across large UK retailers, including Waitrose, Sainsburys and Ocado. This comes off the back of tremendous sales growth, with a reported 500% increase in sales year-over-year in H1 2022 compared to the prior year.
