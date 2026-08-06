EQS-News: 1&1 reports half-year results, forecast for 2026 confirmed

EQS-News: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

1&1 reports half-year results, forecast for 2026 confirmed



06.08.2026 / 07:33 CET/CEST

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1&1 reports half-year results, forecast for 2026 confirmed

16.18 million customer contracts: 12.33 million mobile; 3.85 million broadband

€2,269.7 million revenue: + 1.6% (H1 2025: €2,233.8 million)

€1,804.9 million service revenue: - 1.1% (H1 2025: €1,824.3 million)

€382.7 million EBITDA: + 5.1% (H1 2025: €364.2 million)

Forecast for 2026 and outlook for 2027 and 2028 confirmed

Montabaur, August 6, 2026 – 1&1 AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) posted, as expected, in the first half of 2026 a decline of 140,000 contracts in its portfolio, which is attributable to a lower number of mobile internet contracts. This was due to the redesign of the discount tariff portfolio at the beginning of April. This involved discontinuing the marketing of particularly low-cost tariffs and reducing the data allowances included in high-performance tariffs. As a result of these measures, the number of mobile phone contracts fell by around 150,000 in the first half of 2026, of which around 100,000 were lost in April.

The number of broadband contracts increased in the first half of 2026 by 10,000 contracts to 3.85 million.

Revenue grew in the first half of 2026 by 1.6% to €2,269.7 million (comparable prior-year figure: €2,233.7 million, including 1&1 Versatel), whilst high-margin service revenue amounted to €1,804.9 million (comparable prior-year figure: €1,824.3 million, including 1&1 Versatel) slightly below the previous year's level.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased by 5.1% to €382.7 million (comparable prior-year figure: €364.2 million, including 1&1 Versatel) in the first half of 2026. At the same time EBITDA in the Consumer & Small Business segment declined by 5.6% to €391.3 million (comparable prior-year figure: €414.5 million, including 1&1 Versatel), while EBITDA in the Enterprises & Networks segment improved to - €8.6 million (comparable prior-year figure: - €50.3 million, including 1&1 Versatel).

EBIT increased by 61.1% to €111.3 million in the first half of 2026 (comparable prior-year figure: €69.1 million, including 1&1 Versatel). The strong increase was driven not only by higher EBITDA but also by a reduction in depreciation and amortization overall. Higher depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment were offset by lower PPA amortization.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to €0.17 in the first half of 2026 (comparable prior-year figure: €0.04 including 1&1 Versatel).

Investments volume (cash capex) amounted to €220.0 million (comparable prior-year figure: €266.9 million)

Forecast 2026

The company expects service revenue for fiscal year 2026 to be at the previous year's level (2025 including 1&1 Versatel FY: €3.661.8 million).

EBITDA 2026 is expected to rise to approximately €800 million (2025 including 1&1 Versatel FY: €689 million).

The investment volume (cash capex 2026) is expected to amount to approximately €500 to 550 million (2025 including 1&1 Versatel FY: €652 million).

Outlook 2027 and 2028

1&1 AG also expects operating EBITDA growth of approximately €100 million per year for the financial years 2027 and 2028. Cash capex is expected to remain at a similar level to 2026.

Performance indicators pursuant to IFRS — comparison H1 2025* vs. H1 2026

in €m H1 2025 H1 2026 Change Revenue 2,233.7 2,269.7 1,6 % Service revenue 1,824.3 1,804.9 -1,1 % EBITDA 364.2 382.7 5,1 % of which Consumer & Small Business 414.5 391.3 -5.6 % of which Enterprises & Networks -50.3 -8.6 EBIT 69.1 111.3 61,1 % Earnings per share in € 0.04 0.17 Customer contracts in million 16.33 16.18 -0.9 %

* H1 2025 on a comparable basis, including 1&1 Versatel

The annual report will be made available on the Company’s home page on August 6, 2026.

https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations-en#meldungen-berichte-praesentationen

Montabaur, 6 August 2026

1&1 AG

The Management Board

About 1&1 AG

1&1 AG, headquartered in Montabaur, is a publicly listed telecommunications provider and part of the United Internet Group. With ca. 4,600 employees and over 30 years of market experience, 1&1 stands for innovation, competition, and digital sovereignty within the German telecommunications landscape.

1&1 is the first network operator in Europe to operate a fully virtualised, cloud-based 5G mobile network based on the new Open RAN technology – independent, technology-agnostic and ready for real-time applications of the future.

In fixed-line infrastructure, 1&1 operates approximately 70,000 kilometres of fibre-optic routes, making it one of Germany's largest and most powerful networks, available in more than 350 cities.

The 1&1 brand addresses value and premium segments with mobile services, fiber optics, DSL and IPTV, while the group’s discount brands appeal to price-conscious target audiences. As a fiber-optic specialist for businesses, public authorities, and institutions, 1&1 Versatel is one of the leading telecommunications providers of data, internet, and voice services in Germany.