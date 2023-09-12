Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.09.2023 09:20:52

EQS-News: 1 / 2 centrotherm supplies horizontal equipment to Japanese chip manufacturer Renesas for the expansion of its 300 mm fab for power semiconductors

EQS-News: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
1 / 2 centrotherm supplies horizontal equipment to Japanese chip manufacturer Renesas for the expansion of its 300 mm fab for power semiconductors

12.09.2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Blaubeuren, September 12, 2023 - Two cluster tools of centrotherm's new generation horizontal furnace c.HORICOO 300 will be integrated into Renesas' 300 mm wafer production line in Kofu, Japan (Yamanashi Prefecture). Renesas Electronics Corporation is one of the global leading semiconductor manufacturers headquartered in Japan, that provides microcontrollers, analog devices and power semiconductors for automotive and industrial applications. Renesas is the first manufacturer in Japan to use the fully automated, high-throughput production solution in mass production.

The 8-tube cluster c.HORICOO 300 is designed for oxidation and annealing processes on 300 mm silicon wafers. With its fully automated wafer and boat handling, the system offers a reduction in total cost of ownership of up to 50% compared to vertical furnace solutions with a significant improvement in yield. After the market launch and evaluation phase in 2018, the high-throughput system cluster is already integrated in the production lines of well-known European customers. Due to the sales success at Renesas, we expect a pull effect with Japanese power-semiconductor device makers as well as with the leading Asian manufacturers.

From 2024, Renesas will start production of its new generation IGBTs at its Kofu fab. This is where transistors for the next generation of inverters for electric vehicles are produced, which are expected to achieve considerable savings in battery power and thus significantly increase the driving range.

"The c.HORICOO 300 is an important component for the expansion of our power semiconductor fab for 300-mm wafers. centrotherm is one of the leading suppliers of thermal process technology for the semiconductor industry, and we look forward to deepening our relationship as well as collaborating in the coming years," said Kojiro Horita, Senior Director of Power Device Project Office, Production and Technology Unit, Renesas Electronics Corporation.

 

 About centrotherm international AG

Thermal production solutions and coating technologies are among centrotherm's core competencies. For more than 70 years we have been developing and implementing production concepts for a constantly growing international customer base. In addition to growth sectors such as the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, as well as photovoltaics, our innovative solutions are also being applied in new future-oriented fields such as fiber or battery production. As a leading, globally active technology group, we work closely with partners from industry and research. We improve existing production concepts and set new trends. In this way, we generate valuable competitive advantages for our customers. More than 600 employees worldwide are working to shape the future - GREEN | SMART | EFFICIENT.

 

centrotherm international AG
Württemberger Str. 31
89143 Blaubeuren
Internet: www.centrotherm.de
German Securities Identification Number (WKN): A1TNMM (bearer shares); A1TNMN (unlisted shares from the non-cash capital increase)
ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9 (bearer shares); DE000A1TNMN7 (unlisted shares from the non-cash capital increase)
Inclusion: Basic Board, Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Corporate domicile: Germany

 

Contact centrotherm:

Nathalie Albrecht
Manager Public & Investor Relations
Tel: +49 7344 918-6304
E-mail: investor@centrotherm.de


12.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: centrotherm international AG
Württemberger Str. 31
89143 Blaubeuren
Germany
Phone: +49 7344 918-0
Fax: +49 7344 918-8388
E-mail: info@centrotherm.de
Internet: www.centrotherm.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9, DE000A1TNMN7
WKN: A1TNMM, A1TNMN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1723583

 
End of News EQS News Service

1723583  12.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1723583&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu centrotherm international AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu centrotherm international AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

centrotherm international AG 6,05 2,54% centrotherm international AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fehlende Impulse: ATX & DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich in Rot. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen