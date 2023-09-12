|
EQS-News: 1 / 2 centrotherm supplies horizontal equipment to Japanese chip manufacturer Renesas for the expansion of its 300 mm fab for power semiconductors
Blaubeuren, September 12, 2023 - Two cluster tools of centrotherm's new generation horizontal furnace c.HORICOO 300 will be integrated into Renesas' 300 mm wafer production line in Kofu, Japan (Yamanashi Prefecture). Renesas Electronics Corporation is one of the global leading semiconductor manufacturers headquartered in Japan, that provides microcontrollers, analog devices and power semiconductors for automotive and industrial applications. Renesas is the first manufacturer in Japan to use the fully automated, high-throughput production solution in mass production.
About centrotherm international AG
Thermal production solutions and coating technologies are among centrotherm's core competencies. For more than 70 years we have been developing and implementing production concepts for a constantly growing international customer base. In addition to growth sectors such as the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, as well as photovoltaics, our innovative solutions are also being applied in new future-oriented fields such as fiber or battery production. As a leading, globally active technology group, we work closely with partners from industry and research. We improve existing production concepts and set new trends. In this way, we generate valuable competitive advantages for our customers. More than 600 employees worldwide are working to shape the future - GREEN | SMART | EFFICIENT.
|
