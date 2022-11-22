22.11.2022 19:57:17

EQS-News: 100 Additional Small Businesses Owned by Women and People of Color in Oakland to Each Receive a $10,000 Grant from Comcast RISE, Bringing the Total Oakland Investment to $2 Million

Comcast today announced it will award an additional $1 million in grants to 100 small businesses owned by women and people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners, among others, in Oakland, bringing the total to $2 million to date. These recipients are part of the more than 9,500 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been selected as Comcast RISE awardees since November 2020. Oakland was one of five cities, including Chicago, Miami, Oakland, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., that was selected to award a $10,000 grant to 100 local businesses from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, for a total of $5 million across 500 businesses, bringing the amount awarded nationwide to $21 million to date.

Through Comcast RISE, the company also announced it will support 13,000 small businesses, owned by people of color and women, with monetary grants; a TV campaign, production of a TV commercial or consulting services from Effectv; or computer equipment, internet, voice, or cybersecurity from Comcast Business by the end of 2022.

We started our tamales business as a street food vendor in the Mission and eventually opened our storefront. Nice months ago, we relocated to a busier location in the Swans Market, which was an expensive move, said Reyna Maldonado, co-owner of La Guerreras Kitchen, a family affair run with her mom. Thanks to the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, well be able to re-invest the funds back into our business.

In addition, Comcast RISE invests in ongoing mentorship and resources to help businesses succeed in the long run. The program has partnered with Ureeka, an online platform for entrepreneurs, to provide grant recipients with business coaching to help build skills in company foundation, growing customers and financial stability. All Comcast RISE recipients will also have a specialized online networking community within Ureeka with access to educational resources, sources of capital, and vetted experts such as U.S. Black Chambers, National Asian Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship, U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Association for Enterprise Opportunity, Walkers Legacy and Operation Hope.

Comcast RISE was formed in late 2020 to give small businesses owned by people of color the grants needed to not just survive, but thrive. From bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, Comcast RISE has supported a variety of businesses, diversifying our local economies in more ways than one. There are more than 9,500 recipients from 704 cities across 37 states within the program. In November 2021, Comcast RISE announced a major expansion to all women-owned businesses nationwide.

It has been gratifying to see over 600 diverse California businesses across all industries and experiences benefiting from the Comcast RISE program, said David Tashjian, Senior Vice President of Comcast for the California Region. We want small businesses owned by women and people of color to continue to grow and thrive, overcoming the challenges of the current economy.

All eligible applicants will receive a monthly Comcast RISE newsletter with educational content, and all small business owners can visit the Comcast RISE destination on the X1 platform featuring aggregated small business news, tips, insights, and more. Just say Comcast RISE into the X1 voice remote.

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the companys comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.

With todays announcement, the following 100 selected businesses in Oakland will each receive a $10,000 grant:

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nationâ€™s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, visit www.business.comcast.com or call 866- 429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Effectv

Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps local, regional and national advertisers use the best of digital with the power of TV to grow their business. It provides multi-screen marketing solutions to make advertising campaigns more effective and easier to execute. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country, Effectv has a presence in 66 markets with nearly 35 million owned and represented subscribers. For more information, visit www.effectv.com.

Contact Details

Comcast California

Adriana Arvizo

+1 925-200-1919

Adriana_Arvizo@comcast.com


Nachrichten zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)mehr Nachrichten