EQS-News: 11880 Solutions AG: EBITDA up by 82 per cent in the first half of 2026

EQS-News: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

11880 Solutions AG: EBITDA up by 82 per cent in the first half of 2026



06.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Essen, 6 August 2026 – 11880 Solutions has significantly increased its EBITDA in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year to EUR 1.7 million (H1 2025: EUR 0.9 million). This development was driven by consistent efficiency measures, which led to a significant reduction in administrative costs. Revenue amounted to EUR 25.3 million (H1 2025: EUR 27.2 million).

“We have significantly increased our profitability despite a slight decline in revenue,” says Martin Walter, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG. “We will continue to pursue the path to sustainable profitability whilst at the same time further developing our product portfolio in a targeted manner. With our experienced team, we will make our products and processes even more efficient and customer-focused through the targeted use of AI.”

In the Digital business, the company generated revenue of EUR 20.6 million (1st half of 2025: EUR 22.2 million) and increased EBITDA by around 64 per cent to EUR 1.8 million (1st half of 2025: EUR 1.1 million).

The Telephone Services division achieved revenue of 4.8 million euros (H1 2025: EUR 5.0 million) and improved its EBITDA to minus 0.1 million euros (H1 2025: EUR -0.2 million). Whilst call volumes for the 11880 directory enquiry service have fallen by an average of around 20 per cent annually over the past 20 years, the market-driven decline has recently slowed, standing at just 7 per cent. Demand has risen in the Call Center Services segment. More companies are once again placing greater emphasis on personalised customer service rather than purely automated services.

Through consistent cost management over recent months, 11880 Solutions AG has established a solid foundation for the further development of its business. The company is currently drawing up a medium-term strategy aimed at further developing its products in a targeted manner and enhancing them to deliver tangible added value for customers.

The full 2026 half-year report can be found here: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte

Contact:Anja Meyer11880 Solutions AGTel.: 0201 / 8099-188E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com