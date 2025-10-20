EQS-News: 11880 Solutions AG expands its review portal werkenntdenBESTEN: New design, review highlights and cooperation with GetYourGuide ensure better orientation

EQS-News: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Alliance

11880 Solutions AG expands its review portal werkenntdenBESTEN: New design, review highlights and cooperation with GetYourGuide ensure better orientation



20.10.2025 / 08:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Essen, 20 October 2025 – 11880 Solutions AG has now significantly expanded its review portal werkenntdenBESTEN: Consumers now benefit from a more modern, clear design and new functions that make searching for the right provider even easier and more convenient.

The focus of the further development is on the detailed entries, which now not only bundle all customer reviews available online, but also summarise them in compact review highlights. This gives users the most important information about a provider's strengths and special features at a glance, without having to click through long individual reviews.

Another new service: werkenntdenBESTEN now also offers digital travel guides for Germany's most important cities. These not only present the best-rated local providers but also enable users to book tickets for guided tours, adventure tours or attractions directly via the portal in cooperation with partner GetYourGuide.

‘Our new werkenntdenBESTEN offers unique user-oriented features that guide consumers through the jungle of reviews,’ explains Christian Maar, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG. "More and more people are using online reviews as a guide when searching for products or services. With the new features, we are making the selection even easier for them. At the same time, our review management packages enable our corporate customers to remain visible and discoverable through current customer testimonials."

Numerous studies show that reviews play a decisive role for consumers: most consumers today make their purchasing or booking decisions based on online reviews. werkenntdenBESTEN combines 50 review sources in one central location and presents them in a user-friendly way.

“We will gradually expand werkenntdenBESTEN into an indispensable everyday tool,” explains Christian Maar. "With renowned partners and additional services and offerings, we are creating real added value for consumers and, at the same time, an effective visibility platform for businesses.”

Contact:Anja Meyer11880 Solutions AGTel.: 0201 / 8099-188E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com