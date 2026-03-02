EQS-News: 11880 Solutions AG is an official Google Premium Partner 2026: Major success in digital marketing

EQS-News: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Alliance

11880 Solutions AG is an official Google Premium Partner 2026: Major success in digital marketing



02.03.2026

Essen, 2 March 2026 – Major success for 11880 Solutions AG: The company is an official Premium Partner 2026 in the Google Partners program. This means that 11880 Solutions is among the top three per cent of all Google partners in Germany. The award confirms the company's many years of expertise in search engine advertising and its consistent focus on measurable customer success.

"Search engine advertising has been a central component of our online marketing campaigns for many years. We develop these campaigns for our SME customers to strengthen their online visibility in the long term. Our customers should be found exactly when their own customers are actively searching”, explains Birgit Hausmann, General Manager Operations at 11880 Solutions AG. ’The fact that Google has now recognized our services with premium status makes us proud and confirms our commitment to quality."

With the 11880-search engine advertising product, ads are displayed precisely when consumers are actively searching for suitable offers – at the decisive moment of the purchase decision. With one click, they are taken directly to the linked website of the 11880 corporate customers, who thus benefits from qualified contacts, greater reach and measurable results.

In February 2026, Google awarded Premium Partner status as part of its partner program, recognizing the world's most successful partners in digital marketing. As a Premium Partner 2026 in Germany, 11880 Solutions has not only demonstrated outstanding expertise in Google Ads but also demonstrated its competence in establishing new customer relationships and sustainably developing existing customers.

"We take this award as an incentive to continue expanding the digital visibility of our SME customers at the highest level in the future," says Birgit Hausmann.

Contact:Anja Meyer11880 Solutions AGTel.: 0201 / 8099-188E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com