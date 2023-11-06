|
EQS-News: 11880 Solutions expands service offering with new B2B platform: cleverB2B offers reliable partners for professional purchasing with almost 260,000 suppliers
Essen, 6 November 2023 – 11880 Solutions AG has now launched a new B2B platform. At cleverb2b.de, companies can now search for products, manufacturers and service providers in Germany and receive a professional purchasing offer from around 260,000 suppliers.
"11880 has stood for professional searching and finding for almost three decades. It therefore made sense to develop a B2B platform in addition to our established industry portal 11880.com. Now we are also offering companies a fast and reliable search for suitable services and products from Germany via cleverB2B," explains Christian Maar, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG. "The market is huge, with more than half a million professional buyers searching online every month."
Based on a huge database and highly developed search technology, searchers are quickly and clearly shown suitable suppliers with contact and detailed information. Thanks to a convenient process, offers can be obtained with just a few clicks. Suppliers, in turn, can respond directly to enquiries and thus easily secure orders.
With premium placements and intelligent search engine marketing, 11880 offers cleverB2B customers the opportunity to generate more online attention and gain customers more easily via the new platform.
