EQS-News: 123fahrschule generates a positive Group EBITDA for the first time in H1 2023

EQS-News: 123fahrschule SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

123fahrschule generates a positive Group EBITDA for the first time in H1 2023



23.08.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



123fahrschule generates a positive EBITDA in H1 2023 as well as in each month of H1 and increases revenue in all business segments.



Cologne, Germany, August 23, 2023 - 123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9; ticker symbol: 123F, primary market Düsseldorf Stock Exchange), a digitally enabled driving school chain in Germany with a focus on e-learning, records its best business performance to date its 2023 half-year report. The english version of the 2023 half-year report will be published on the company website within the next days.



In addition to a significant increase in sales by 36 % to 10.44 million euros (prior-year period: EUR 7.68 million), 123fahrschule was able to generate a positive EBITDA in the first half of 2023, primarily thanks to the optimization and cost-saving measures within its business operations which were initiated in December 2022. As a result, 123fahrschule generated a consolidated EBITDA of EUR 0.20 million in the first half of 2023 - a clear improvement of 117.0% compared with the same period of the previous year (-1.19 million euros).



The company was furthermore able to increase sales in all three major business segments. With the nationwide training of learner drivers of classes A & B, 123fahrschules local driving schools generated sales of 7.97 million euros (previous year: 6.15 million euros), sales of the segment Bildungsträger & training of professional drivers grew to 1.13 million euros (previous year: 0.27 million euros), and training of driving instructors contributed 1.34 million euros (previous year: 1.27 million euros) to Group sales.



As all optimization measures initiated in December 2022 were successfully completed by the end of the first half of the financial year, the Management Board expects the positive development to continue in the second half of 2023. This expectation is also supported by further positive KPI at the end of the first half-year. The reported NPS (Net Promoter Score) value amounts to 66, and with 100,457 practical driving lessons in H1 2023, the figure of the previous year was exceeded by 18.0%.



About 123fahrschule SE

123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9, ticker symbol: 123F) is a digitally driven driving school chain founded in 2016 under the name 123fahrschule Holding GmbH with a focus on e-learning. 123fahrschule SE specializes in the digital extension of traditional driver's license training in the German driving school market. The company's core competence lies in the digitally supported training of private individuals for the B-segment driving license class. With more than 60 locations nationwide, 123fahrschule is already the largest driving school chain in the B segment and plans to expand further to up to 200 locations in the coming years.



23.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

