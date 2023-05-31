EQS-News: 123fahrschule SE announces the approval of the securities information sheet and further details on the implementation of the capital increase resolved by the Management Board with the a

EQS-News: 123fahrschule SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

123fahrschule SE announces the approval of the securities information sheet and further details on the implementation of the capital increase resolved by the Management Board with the a



31.05.2023 / 21:00 CET/CEST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

Corporate News

123fahrschule announces the approval of the securities information sheet and further details on the implementation of the capital increase resolved by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board on 26 May 2023.

31 May 2023, Cologne/Frankfurt am Main SE: Following the approval of the publication of the Securities Information Sheet (WIB) of 123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9, the "Company") granted by BaFin on 31 May 2023 and the planned publication of the subscription offer expected on 1 June 2023 in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger), the subscription period of the subscription offer to the shareholders of 123fahrschule will begin one day later than originally planned, i.e. on 2 June 2023. The last day of the subscription period will now be 16 June 2023 (12:00 noon CEST). Up to 310,375 new shares shall be offered at a subscription price of EUR 7.00 per new share. The WIB can now be inspected on the IR website of 123fahrschule SE (unternehmen.123fahrschule.de).

The Management Board assumes that major existing shareholders will at least partially exercise their subscription rights.

The capital increase resolved by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board on 26 May 2023 comes at a very important stage for 123fahrschule SE. After the strong growth in recent quarters and the significant improvement in EBITDA since the beginning of 2023, the company is facing another important stage of development. Assuming that all shares are subscribed or placed, the company would have the opportunity with the funds raised in the capital increase to finally reach a revenue and earnings level that generates a sustainable positive cash flow. This level is aimed to be achieved in particular through further expansion with regard to the expansion of online instruction in theoretical driver's license training as well as through growth in the existing driving school locations of 123fahrschule.

Contact

123fahrschule SE Boris Polenske / Timo Beyer

Klopstockstr. 1

50968 Köln



Tel: +49 221 1773570

E-Mail: ir@123fahrschule.de

Important Notice

This document and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in the United States of America ("United States") or in any other jurisdiction. This publication may not be released, published or distributed in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. Except in Germany, there will be no public offer of shares of the Company. In Germany, the public offering will be made on the basis of a securities information sheet (Wertpapier-Informationsblatt) which was approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - "Bafin") on 31 May 2023 and subsequently published on the website of the Company at www.unternehmen.123fahrschule.de.

The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

As far as this document contains forward-looking statements, these statements do not constitute facts and may be identified by words such as "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of the Company and persons acting in conjunction with the Company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current plans, estimates and projections which the Company and persons acting in conjunction with the Company have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by the Company or persons acting in conjunction with the Company. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.