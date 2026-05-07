EQS-News: 15 Years Delivering to You

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

15 Years Delivering to You



07.05.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





15 Years Delivering to You

Fifteen years ago, we had a simple idea: ordering food should be easier. It shouldn't mean hunting for a paper menu, dialing a number, and hoping for the best. We thought we could do better. So, we built a way to get the food you want in just a few clicks. Since that day, we’ve been working tirelessly to put time back in your hands.

We started with food delivery, building the technology and logistics needed to bring your lunch, your dinner, or your late-night snack right to your doorstep. Today, across four continents, millions of you use our apps every single day – not just for dinner, but for groceries at midnight, a forgotten birthday gift, the medicine you need when you're unwell, or the coffee that powers you through a Monday. We’ve spent fifteen years rethinking what’s possible - from Quick Commerce to Dmarts and cloud kitchens - and building the delivery infrastructure of the future.

We’ve become the world’s leading local delivery platform, with 60 million monthly active customers, by staying close to home. We’re in your city, we deliver in your neighborhood, and we speak your language. Whether you know us as talabat, Hungerstation, Yemeksepeti, or instashop across the Middle East and North Africa, as Baedal Minjok or foodpanda across Asia, as Glovo, foodora, efood, or foody across Europe, or as PedidosYa in Latin America, each of these apps was built for you and the place you live.

This journey hasn’t always been easy or straightforward, but the discipline behind every decision has never changed. We’ve been intentional about how we grow and invest, making sure that every time you order, your experience is better than the last. Fifteen years in, we are a different company than we were even three years ago – more focused in terms of our global footprint, more profitable, and more dedicated than ever to making sure that wherever you find us, we can meet every need you have.

We’ve poured those fifteen years of experience into technology that gets smarter and faster every day, built not just for growth, but for resilience. We focus on the small improvements that make a big difference: the extra minute saved, the order that arrives exactly when we promised, or the local shop that finds new customers through our app. We’ve moved from restaurants receiving orders via fax to an AI-powered platform that helps you discover the best of your neighborhood.

Delivery Hero is now part of something bigger. We have grown alongside the cities we serve, supporting the growth of local restaurants and shops, opening up flexible work and income opportunities for riders, and strengthening the heartbeat of local economies. We’ve gone from the very early start-up days to a listed company handling as many as 12 million orders a day and improving profitability each year. We haven’t done it alone. Every step has been a team effort, and we are appreciative of all who believed in the vision and supported us with time, advice and capital.

When we look to our next fifteen years, we aren’t just remembering yesterday; we are focused on building a future where everything you need is just minutes away. As we shape the next chapter of our business, we will go deeper in the markets where we lead and take the decisions needed to ensure that every euro we invest works hard for all our stakeholders – delivering an even better, more seamless experience every time you order.

We’ll continue to operate with a challenger mindset, pushing the boundaries of technology, and bringing innovation to life in new ways – from the AI powering our platform, to the robots and drones beginning to navigate our streets and skies. All to ensure that we always deliver what you need, when you need it.

From all of us at Delivery Hero: thank you.

Niklas Östberg

Co-founder and CEO of Delivery Hero



ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Corporate & Financial Communications

press@deliveryhero.com



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations

ir@deliveryhero.com

DISCLAIMER

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.