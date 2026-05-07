EQS-News: 157th Annual General Meeting at wienerberger: All Resolutions Adopted

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

157th Annual General Meeting at wienerberger: All Resolutions Adopted



07.05.2026 / 16:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





157th Annual General Meeting at wienerberger: All Resolutions Adopted

Dividend of €0.95 per share

Supervisory Board: Terms extended for Peter Steiner, Thomas Birtel, and Marc Grynberg

Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger: “We have actively shaped our growth”



Vienna, May 7, 2026 – On May 7, 2026, the 157th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Wienerberger AG took place in the Grand Hall of the Erste Campus in Vienna. Following the presentation of the annual financial statements and the management report, the AGM adopted all proposed resolutions by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. The previous year’s record dividend of €0.95 per share was confirmed. In addition, the terms of office of Supervisory Board members Peter Steiner, Thomas Birtel, and Marc Grynberg were extended.

Heimo Scheuch, CEO wienerberger, commented: “Despite a challenging global economic environment, we have actively shaped our growth. By consistently optimizing our portfolio and strengthening our position in high-growth segments, we were able to deliver solid results for our shareholders. With the successful closing of the Italcer transaction on April 30, further strengthening our position in renovation and ceramic solutions, as well as the closing of the acquisition of the Northern Environmental and Water Solutions Group (NEWS Group) in the Nordic region, we have taken additional important steps in executing our growth strategy and further expanding our position in water management. We will consistently continue this value-accretive course while simultaneously driving innovation throughout the construction industry.”

Annual General Meeting confirms proposed dividend and remuneration report

With a strong financial foundation and in line with a balanced, long-term dividend policy, the company proposed to the 157th Annual General Meeting that the previous year’s record dividend of €0.95 per share be maintained. The AGM approved this proposal and set the payment date for Monday, May 18.

The AGM granted discharge to the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 fiscal year, approved the 2025 Compensation Report, and appointed PwC Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH as the auditor.

Thomas Birtel, Marc Grynberg, and Peter Steiner, who has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 2021 and will continue in this role, were re-elected to the Supervisory Board.

Steiner commented: “The continued trust of our shareholders is a great honor and responsibility for me. Despite the global economic situation and geopolitical uncertainties, Wienerberger AG has had a strong year. This resilience and adaptability, driven by innovative strength, are what set the company apart. I look forward to continuing to contribute to this, together with my colleagues on the Supervisory Board.”

The CVs of Peter Steiner, Thomas Birtel, and Marc Grynberg, as well as all resolutions from the 157th Annual General Meeting, can be found here: LINK



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading provider of innovative, eco-friendly solutions for the entire building envelope in the areas of new construction and renovation, as well as for infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger’s solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest brick producer and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as in concrete paving in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (stoneware and plastic pipes), the company is among the leading suppliers in Europe, and in facade products, it is among the leading suppliers in North America. With more than 200 production sites across the group, wienerberger generated revenue of €4.6 billion and operating EBITDA of €754 million in 2025.



For further information

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



Therese Jandér, Senior Vice President Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

