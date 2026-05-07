Wienerberger Aktie
WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706
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07.05.2026 16:15:03
EQS-News: 157th Annual General Meeting at wienerberger: All Resolutions Adopted
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EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
157th Annual General Meeting at wienerberger: All Resolutions Adopted
Heimo Scheuch, CEO wienerberger, commented: “Despite a challenging global economic environment, we have actively shaped our growth. By consistently optimizing our portfolio and strengthening our position in high-growth segments, we were able to deliver solid results for our shareholders. With the successful closing of the Italcer transaction on April 30, further strengthening our position in renovation and ceramic solutions, as well as the closing of the acquisition of the Northern Environmental and Water Solutions Group (NEWS Group) in the Nordic region, we have taken additional important steps in executing our growth strategy and further expanding our position in water management. We will consistently continue this value-accretive course while simultaneously driving innovation throughout the construction industry.”
Annual General Meeting confirms proposed dividend and remuneration report
With a strong financial foundation and in line with a balanced, long-term dividend policy, the company proposed to the 157th Annual General Meeting that the previous year’s record dividend of €0.95 per share be maintained. The AGM approved this proposal and set the payment date for Monday, May 18.
The AGM granted discharge to the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 fiscal year, approved the 2025 Compensation Report, and appointed PwC Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH as the auditor.
Thomas Birtel, Marc Grynberg, and Peter Steiner, who has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 2021 and will continue in this role, were re-elected to the Supervisory Board.
Steiner commented: “The continued trust of our shareholders is a great honor and responsibility for me. Despite the global economic situation and geopolitical uncertainties, Wienerberger AG has had a strong year. This resilience and adaptability, driven by innovative strength, are what set the company apart. I look forward to continuing to contribute to this, together with my colleagues on the Supervisory Board.”
The CVs of Peter Steiner, Thomas Birtel, and Marc Grynberg, as well as all resolutions from the 157th Annual General Meeting, can be found here: LINK
07.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|investor@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2323182
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2323182 07.05.2026 CET/CEST
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|Wienerberger Sell
|UBS AG
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|Wienerberger overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.02.26
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|Barclays Capital
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|UBS AG
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|Wienerberger Sell
|UBS AG
|07.04.26
|Wienerberger overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.02.26
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.26
|Wienerberger kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.26
|Wienerberger Sell
|UBS AG
|07.04.26
|Wienerberger overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.02.26
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.26
|Wienerberger kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|06.01.26
|Wienerberger overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.11.25
|Wienerberger accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|14.04.26
|Wienerberger Sell
|UBS AG
|26.01.26
|Wienerberger Sell
|UBS AG
|08.01.26
|Wienerberger Sell
|UBS AG
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|Kepler Cheuvreux
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|Erste Group Bank
|12.08.22
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wienerberger AG
|25,30
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