20.04.2023 09:00:47
EQS-News: 2022 financial year - centrotherm exceeds forecast for order intake and consolidated earnings
2022 financial year - centrotherm exceeds forecast for order intake and consolidated earnings
Group order intake increases by around 80% year-on-year to EUR 343.8 million |
Blaubeuren, April 20, 2023 - The centrotherm Group has concluded the 2022 financial year significantly more successfully than expected. Order intake rose by around 80 % year-on-year to EUR 343.8 million (2021: EUR 191.0 million). During the course of the year, the Management Board had raised its forecast twice, from initially EUR 140 to 200 million to most recently EUR 330 to 360 million. centrotherm's customers appeared unimpressed by the weaker economy impacted by the Ukraine crisis. Order volumes from the semiconductor industry reached a new record of EUR 225.0 million, and exceeded the order intake from the photovoltaics industry of EUR 116.6 million. The Group's order backlog increased significantly by 56.5% to EUR 423.6 million, compared to EUR 270.6 million as of the previous year's reporting date of December 31, 2021.
The earnings forecast of positive Group EBITDA for 2022 in the mid to higher single-digit million range was also exceeded. The EBITDA was in the range of EUR 14 million to EUR 16 million at EUR 15.2 million according to preliminary figures as of March 06, 2023. The main reason for this positive earnings development was the improvement in the centrotherm Group's operating margin. In the previous year, a special effect from the reimbursement claim from a former major project in Algeria had contributed EUR 9.2 million to the positive EBITDA of EUR 15.5 million. After taxes, consolidated earnings totaled EUR 12.0 million (previous year: EUR 11.6 million).
Group revenue rose slightly to EUR 180.5 million (previous year: EUR 175.6 million), of which sales revenues were attributable to production equipment of EUR 116.0 million for the photovoltaics industry, and EUR 47.5 million for the semiconductor industry. With sales revenues totaling EUR 151.6 million, Asia was once again centrotherm's largest sales market in the 2022 reporting year. At over EUR 120 million, the Group's total operating performance was within the forecast of EUR 100 to 160 million for the 2022 financial year.
Jan von Schuckmann, CEO: "centrotherm has sustainably and successfully implemented the diversification of its business model that was initiated years ago. In addition to photovoltaics, we have also established ourselves as a technology and equipment supplier in the semiconductor industry, and in particular with our solutions for processing silicon carbide wafers. With new innovative production solutions, we want to open up new markets as part of our further development in order to secure our business success in the long term."
2023: Positive outlook
