INDUS Aktie
WKN: 620010 / ISIN: DE0006200108
|
03.06.2026 17:46:54
EQS-News: 2026 Annual Meeting of INDUS Shareholders: Focusing on Opportunities
|
EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
2026 Annual Meeting of INDUS Shareholders: Focusing on Opportunities
Bergisch Gladbach, 3 June 2026 – At today’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of INDUS Holding AG held at Koelnmesse’s Congress Centre North, a large majority of the shareholders followed the proposals of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board. In total, approximately 43.47 % of the share capital with voting rights was represented.
Focus on strengths and opportunities
In his report, Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of Management, highlighted INDUS’ consistent focus on its own strengths: “We don’t let ourselves be distracted by things we cannot control. We build on our strengths. And we look at the opportunities.” Despite a demanding market environment with geopolitical uncertainties, continued restraint in investment and rising material prices, INDUS considers itself to be strategically well positioned. The basis for this is the EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND strategy, which sets the direction even during challenging times.
Strategy drives transformation and growth
A key aspect of further development is the targeted strengthening of the three growth drivers: acquisitions, internationalization and engineering competence. Schmidt specifically emphasized the increasing role that technology and digitalization play for the portfolio companies: “We transform the companies where we can unlock potential through AI and digitalization. This is a great opportunity for INDUS companies.”
Transformation into a high-tech industry as the guiding principle
Jürgen Abromeit, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, highlighted in his personal remarks the importance of fundamental change. It is essential, he said, to consistently recognize and further develop industrial strengths by “building high-tech companies out of an economic and ecological industry, using the interconnected knowledge of companies, research institutions and startups.” This transformation not only relates to processes and technologies, but also to mindsets and collaboration. In this context, INDUS views itself as a pioneer and “showcase example” of the future convergence between industry and high technology.
Confident outlook
Following solid business development in 2025, the Board of Management is cautiously optimistic for the current financial year. INDUS will continue to focus on resilience, operational excellence and targeted growth. “And we are well positioned to do this,” says Schmidt.
Carl Martin Welcker re-elected to the Supervisory Board
The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting approved the proposals of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board by a large majority. Among other things, it resolved on the appropriation of net retained profits, the approval of the actions of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, and the appointment of the auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements as well as the auditor of the sustainability report. The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting re-elected Carl Martin Welcker, Managing Partner of Alfred H. Schütte GmbH & Co. KG and a long-standing member of the INDUS Supervisory Board, to represent the shareholders on the Supervisory Board. His term of office runs until the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting that resolves on the approval of actions for the financial year 2027. In addition, Authorized Capital 2026 was created and the corresponding amendments to the Articles of Incorporation were approved.
Further information on the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, the speech by the Chairman of the Board of Management and the voting results can be found here.
Contact:
Nina Wolf
Corporate Communications
INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73
E-Mail communications@indus.de
www.indus.eu
03.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INDUS Holding AG
|Kölner Straße 32
|51429 Bergisch Gladbach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2204 40 00-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2204 40 00-20
|E-mail:
|indus@indus.de
|Internet:
|www.indus.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006200108
|WKN:
|620010
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2339234
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2339234 03.06.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu INDUS AG
|
12:27
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
09:28
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26
|EQS-News: INDUS-Hauptversammlung 2026: mit Fokus auf Chancen (EQS Group)
|
03.06.26
|EQS-News: 2026 Annual Meeting of INDUS Shareholders: Focusing on Opportunities (EQS Group)
|
29.05.26