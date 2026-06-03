EQS-News: 2026 Annual Meeting of INDUS Shareholders: Focusing on Opportunities

EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

2026 Annual Meeting of INDUS Shareholders: Focusing on Opportunities



03.06.2026 / 17:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





2026 Annual Meeting of INDUS Shareholders: Focusing on Opportunities

Dividend payment of EUR 1.30 per share

All agenda items approved by a large majority

Bergisch Gladbach, 3 June 2026 – At today’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of INDUS Holding AG held at Koelnmesse’s Congress Centre North, a large majority of the shareholders followed the proposals of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board. In total, approximately 43.47 % of the share capital with voting rights was represented.

Focus on strengths and opportunities

In his report, Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of Management, highlighted INDUS’ consistent focus on its own strengths: “We don’t let ourselves be distracted by things we cannot control. We build on our strengths. And we look at the opportunities.” Despite a demanding market environment with geopolitical uncertainties, continued restraint in investment and rising material prices, INDUS considers itself to be strategically well positioned. The basis for this is the EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND strategy, which sets the direction even during challenging times.

Strategy drives transformation and growth

A key aspect of further development is the targeted strengthening of the three growth drivers: acquisitions, internationalization and engineering competence. Schmidt specifically emphasized the increasing role that technology and digitalization play for the portfolio companies: “We transform the companies where we can unlock potential through AI and digitalization. This is a great opportunity for INDUS companies.”

Transformation into a high-tech industry as the guiding principle

Jürgen Abromeit, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, highlighted in his personal remarks the importance of fundamental change. It is essential, he said, to consistently recognize and further develop industrial strengths by “building high-tech companies out of an economic and ecological industry, using the interconnected knowledge of companies, research institutions and startups.” This transformation not only relates to processes and technologies, but also to mindsets and collaboration. In this context, INDUS views itself as a pioneer and “showcase example” of the future convergence between industry and high technology.

Confident outlook

Following solid business development in 2025, the Board of Management is cautiously optimistic for the current financial year. INDUS will continue to focus on resilience, operational excellence and targeted growth. “And we are well positioned to do this,” says Schmidt.

Carl Martin Welcker re-elected to the Supervisory Board

The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting approved the proposals of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board by a large majority. Among other things, it resolved on the appropriation of net retained profits, the approval of the actions of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, and the appointment of the auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements as well as the auditor of the sustainability report. The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting re-elected Carl Martin Welcker, Managing Partner of Alfred H. Schütte GmbH & Co. KG and a long-standing member of the INDUS Supervisory Board, to represent the shareholders on the Supervisory Board. His term of office runs until the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting that resolves on the approval of actions for the financial year 2027. In addition, Authorized Capital 2026 was created and the corresponding amendments to the Articles of Incorporation were approved.

Further information on the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, the speech by the Chairman of the Board of Management and the voting results can be found here.



About INDUS

Since 1989, INDUS has delivered sustained growth with a diversified portfolio of Mittelstand companies. The investment company focuses on acquiring family-owned businesses with unique engineering capabilities and on growing them internationally. INDUS ensures that the Group’s management teams act as true entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. They can rely on the stability and perspective of a long-term investor. Rooted in the German-speaking Mittelstand, INDUS today fully owns and successfully manages more than 40 portfolio companies with activities around the world. The SME Group has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX) since 1995. For more information, visit www.indus.eu.



Note:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of INDUS Holding AG and comprise known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. INDUS Holding AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Contact:Nina WolfCorporate CommunicationsINDUS Holding AGKölner Straße 3251429 Bergisch GladbachGermanyTel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73E-Mail communications@indus.dewww.indus.eu