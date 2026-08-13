EQS-News: 20th consecutive record quarter: SIXT increases H1 revenue by a currency-adjusted 11.3% to over two billion euros

EQS-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

20th consecutive record quarter: SIXT increases H1 revenue by a currency-adjusted 11.3% to over two billion euros (news with additional features)



13.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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20th consecutive record quarter: SIXT increases H1 revenue by a currency-adjusted 11.3% to over two billion euros

H1 2026: Growth in all three regions – fleet expanded inside the demand – earnings grow disproportionately – customer satisfaction increased – 2026 guidance confirmed



Pullach, 13 August 2026. SIXT continues on its growth trajectory: in the first half of 2026, the company exceeded the two-billion-euro revenue mark for the first time, reaching EUR 2.12 billion – a currency-adjusted increase of 11.3%, achieved against a continued challenging industry backdrop. With its 20th consecutive record quarter year-on-year, SIXT also confirms its full-year guidance of EUR 4.45 to 4.60 billion in revenue at an EBT margin in the area of 10%.



Alexander Sixt, CO-CEO of Sixt SE: "Demand for our products was strong in the first half of the year – we increased Group revenue by a currency-adjusted 11.3%, with growth in all regions: Germany +10.2%, the rest of Europe +14.7%, North America +8.3%. Growth like this is never guaranteed, and we don’t take our customers’ trust for granted – we have to earn it anew every day. We deliberately kept our fleet growth inside the demand, expanding it more conservatively than demand grew. This raised utilisation again, and we further optimised our operational steering. At the same time, we invested in more service – with more employees than in the previous year. We were able to increase our earnings before tax disproportionately by 39%. This profitable growth allows us to invest even more in our brand, our technology and our team, and to further strengthen our strong starting position. My thanks go to the employees at over 2,300 branches who make this growth possible every day."



Dr. Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE: "Our profitable growth is also reflected in the balance sheet. Equity stood at around EUR 2.1 billion, up a good 9% on the prior-year figure as of 30 June 2025 — even though we paid our shareholders an even higher dividend at the same time. The capital markets share this confidence: our bond placed in July, worth EUR 500 million, was more than three times oversubscribed – at the lowest spread in our company’s history. We confirm our full-year guidance."



Guidance for the 2026 financial year Revenue: EUR 4.45-4.60 bn

EUR 4.45-4.60 bn EBT Margin: ~10% H1 2026 highlights Growth in all three regions. Against the industry trend, SIXT grew in every regional segment and further expanded its market position: Germany +10.2% (EUR 586.7 million), Europe +14.7% (EUR 859.8 million), driven in particular by strong demand for popular holiday destinations in the Mediterranean region. North America grew by a currency-adjusted 8.3% (EUR 665.9 million) despite weak consumer sentiment.

Premium fleet strengthened. The premium fleet is larger than ever before: compared with the same period last year, around 25,000 additional premium vehicles are available. Their share by value of fleet additions rose to 62% in the second quarter (Q2 2025: 54%) — in good time for the key summer season.

Fleet expanded with discipline inside the demand. The average fleet size increased by 9.0% to 199,900 vehicles, growing more slowly than the currency-adjusted revenue growth of 11.3%. This allows SIXT to increase growth and utilisation at the same time.

Service quality and customer satisfaction improved. In the first half of the year, SIXT continued to invest in the quality of the customer experience – in product, technology, call centres, and by growing headcount by more than 150 employees. Customer satisfaction again exceeded the prior-year level.

Premium network expanded. Together with its franchise partners, SIXT operates more than 2,300 branches worldwide – 176 more than as of 30 June 2025. In good time for the holiday season, these include additional branches in Italy and Spain. More than 500 branches already feature the new design. With Tunisia, a popular holiday destination returns to the network as a franchise country.

SIXT ONE rolled out. With the rollout in Canada, the global rewards programme has been available in all Corporate Countries since the second quarter. SIXT ONE is more than a bonus programme – it is the foundation for turning transactions into digital customer relationships. For customers, this means exclusive member rates, free upgrades and, with Mobile Check-In, a consistently digital rental experience. For SIXT, it means higher booking frequency, a continually growing share of direct channel bookings – and a platform for structurally recurring revenue.

Technology platform expanded. SIXT invested a double-digit million-euro amount in its digital platform in both quarters. In June, the number of monthly active users of the SIXT app passed the one-million mark for the first time; the app was downloaded around 2.4 million times in the half-year alone (+31%).

Partner network expanded. AAdvantage members of American Airlines earn miles worldwide on SIXT bookings. SIXT ride is the new transfer partner of TUI Musement; additional partnerships include HQ Travel, and the partnership with Trip.com has been expanded, appointing SIXT ride as Global Strategic Partner. Key figures for the first half of 2026 EUR 2,118.2 million revenue (+11.3% currency-adjusted vs. H1 2025) / For the first time, revenue tops two billion euros in a first half-year, driven by strong demand for SIXT branded products

(+11.3% currency-adjusted vs. H1 2025) / For the first time, revenue tops two billion euros in a first half-year, driven by strong demand for SIXT branded products 199,900 average fleet size excl. franchise (+9.0% vs. H1 2025) / Disciplined fleet growth below revenue growth, with a premium share of fleet additions of 62% in the second quarter

excl. franchise (+9.0% vs. H1 2025) / Disciplined fleet growth below revenue growth, with a premium share of fleet additions of 62% in the second quarter EUR 259.8 million Corp. EBITDA (+18.0% vs. H1 2025) / Operating profitability improved further

(+18.0% vs. H1 2025) / Operating profitability improved further EUR 125.1 million EBT (+39.4% vs. H1 2025) / Growth is feeding through to earnings H1 2026: Growth in all three regions – fleet expanded inside the demand – earnings grow disproportionately – customer satisfaction increased – 2026 guidance confirmedSIXT continues on its growth trajectory: in the first half of 2026, the company exceeded the two-billion-euro revenue mark for the first time, reaching EUR 2.12 billion – a currency-adjusted increase of 11.3%, achieved against a continued challenging industry backdrop. With its 20th consecutive record quarter year-on-year, SIXT also confirms its full-year guidance of EUR 4.45 to 4.60 billion in revenue at an EBT margin in the area of 10%."Demand for our products was strong in the first half of the year – we increased Group revenue by a currency-adjusted 11.3%, with growth in all regions: Germany +10.2%, the rest of Europe +14.7%, North America +8.3%. Growth like this is never guaranteed, and we don’t take our customers’ trust for granted – we have to earn it anew every day. We deliberately kept our fleet growth inside the demand, expanding it more conservatively than demand grew. This raised utilisation again, and we further optimised our operational steering. At the same time, we invested in more service – with more employees than in the previous year. We were able to increase our earnings before tax disproportionately by 39%. This profitable growth allows us to invest even more in our brand, our technology and our team, and to further strengthen our strong starting position. My thanks go to the employees at over 2,300 branches who make this growth possible every day.""Our profitable growth is also reflected in the balance sheet. Equity stood at around EUR 2.1 billion, up a good 9% on the prior-year figure as of 30 June 2025 — even though we paid our shareholders an even higher dividend at the same time. The capital markets share this confidence: our bond placed in July, worth EUR 500 million, was more than three times oversubscribed – at the lowest spread in our company’s history. We confirm our full-year guidance."H1 2026 highlights Additional features:



File: SIXT_Press Release Q2 2026



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