Sixt Aktie
WKN: 723132 / ISIN: DE0007231326
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13.08.2026 07:30:14
EQS-News: 20th consecutive record quarter: SIXT increases H1 revenue by a currency-adjusted 11.3% to over two billion euros
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EQS-News: Sixt SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
20th consecutive record quarter: SIXT increases H1 revenue by a currency-adjusted 11.3% to over two billion euros
H1 2026: Growth in all three regions – fleet expanded inside the demand – earnings grow disproportionately – customer satisfaction increased – 2026 guidance confirmed
Pullach, 13 August 2026. SIXT continues on its growth trajectory: in the first half of 2026, the company exceeded the two-billion-euro revenue mark for the first time, reaching EUR 2.12 billion – a currency-adjusted increase of 11.3%, achieved against a continued challenging industry backdrop. With its 20th consecutive record quarter year-on-year, SIXT also confirms its full-year guidance of EUR 4.45 to 4.60 billion in revenue at an EBT margin in the area of 10%.
Alexander Sixt, CO-CEO of Sixt SE: "Demand for our products was strong in the first half of the year – we increased Group revenue by a currency-adjusted 11.3%, with growth in all regions: Germany +10.2%, the rest of Europe +14.7%, North America +8.3%. Growth like this is never guaranteed, and we don’t take our customers’ trust for granted – we have to earn it anew every day. We deliberately kept our fleet growth inside the demand, expanding it more conservatively than demand grew. This raised utilisation again, and we further optimised our operational steering. At the same time, we invested in more service – with more employees than in the previous year. We were able to increase our earnings before tax disproportionately by 39%. This profitable growth allows us to invest even more in our brand, our technology and our team, and to further strengthen our strong starting position. My thanks go to the employees at over 2,300 branches who make this growth possible every day."
Dr. Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE: "Our profitable growth is also reflected in the balance sheet. Equity stood at around EUR 2.1 billion, up a good 9% on the prior-year figure as of 30 June 2025 — even though we paid our shareholders an even higher dividend at the same time. The capital markets share this confidence: our bond placed in July, worth EUR 500 million, was more than three times oversubscribed – at the lowest spread in our company’s history. We confirm our full-year guidance."
Guidance for the 2026 financial year
Additional features:
File: SIXT_Press Release Q2 2026
13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sixt SE
|Zugspitzstraße 1
|82049 Pullach i. Isartal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 74444-5104
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 74444-85104
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@sixt.com
|Internet:
|http://ir.sixt.eu
|ISIN:
|DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A351WB9 Sixt-Anleihe 2023/2027, DE000A3827R4 Sixt-Anleihe 2024/2029, DE000A4DFCK8 Sixt-Anleihe 2025/2030, DE000A46Z700 Sixt-Anleihe 2026/2031
|WKN:
|723132
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299004ZME6CSBR7WP07
|EQS News ID:
|2381566
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2381566 13.08.2026 CET/CEST
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07:30
|EQS-News: 20th consecutive record quarter: SIXT increases H1 revenue by a currency-adjusted 11.3% to over two billion euros (EQS Group)
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