Sixt Aktie
WKN: 723132 / ISIN: DE0007231326
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12.11.2026 07:30:24
EQS-News: 21st consecutive record quarter: SIXT grows revenue in the key summer quarter by 11.8% and raises full-year guidance
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EQS-News: Sixt SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
21st consecutive record quarter: SIXT grows revenue in the key summer quarter by 11.8% and raises full-year guidance Pullach, 12 November 2026. In the third quarter of 2026, SIXT generated Group revenue of almost EUR 1.5 billion, 11.8% more than in the prior-year quarter (currency-adjusted 11.6%). This is the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history. With Germany, Europe and North America, all three regions are growing. After nine months, revenue stands at EUR 3.60 billion (+10.2%). Owing to business performance ahead of expectations, the Management Board is raising its 2026 revenue guidance to almost EUR 4.7 billion (previously EUR 4.45 to 4.60 billion). The environment offers little tailwind: global travel demand in the summer was roughly at prior-year level, the economy in Germany and Europe remains subdued, and in the US consumer sentiment is still weak.
Highlights: Five growth drivers
Alexander Sixt, Co-CEO of Sixt SE: "SIXT was able to increase revenue by 11.8% in a challenging environment. Owing to business performance significantly ahead of expectations, we are raising our full-year guidance to almost EUR 4.7 billion in revenue. After nine months, we increased earnings before taxes disproportionately by 17% year on year to almost EUR 407 million, despite deliberately higher investments in personnel, vehicles and technology. In technology alone, more than EUR 100 million will flow in 2026, and we will increase these investments further in 2027. The result is driven by strong demand for our products, high utilisation and a fleet that we deliberately planned tightly. We continue to view the overall economic situation with caution. That is why we will again plan the fleet deliberately tightly in 2027 and stick to this discipline. My thanks go to our customers and partners for their trust – and above all to our employees, whose daily commitment makes this success possible."
SIXT Seamless Journey: technology investments are paying off
For SIXT, every booking via the app is a direct booking that strengthens the customer relationship. App and customer are most closely connected through SIXT ONE. The rewards programme launched in the US a year ago and already has more than 2 million members globally. SIXT ONE members book via the app significantly more often and repeatedly, and a growing share of rentals already comes from them.Guidance for the 2026 financial year:
Dr. Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE: "The investments are paying off not only in the customer experience but also in profitability. After nine months, earnings have grown significantly faster than revenue: with revenue up 10.2%, earnings before taxes rose by 16.9% to almost EUR 407 million. This was offset by strong demand and high utilisation, because we plan the fleet tightly and inside the demand. This growth is financed by a solid balance sheet: EUR 2.3 billion of equity, an equity ratio of 26.6% and an investment-grade rating."
Key figures for the third quarter of 2026:
Additional features:
File: SIXT Press Release Q3 2026
12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sixt SE
|Zugspitzstraße 1
|82049 Pullach i. Isartal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 74444-5104
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 74444-85104
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@sixt.com
|Internet:
|http://ir.sixt.eu
|ISIN:
|DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A351WB9 Sixt-Anleihe 2023/2027, DE000A3827R4 Sixt-Anleihe 2024/2029, DE000A4DFCK8 Sixt-Anleihe 2025/2030, DE000A46Z700 Sixt-Anleihe 2026/2031
|WKN:
|723132
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299004ZME6CSBR7WP07
|EQS News ID:
|2432942
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2432942 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu Sixt SE St.
|11:08
|Sixt Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09:43
|Sixt Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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|Sixt Buy
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|14.10.26
|Sixt Kaufen
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|09.10.26
|Sixt Buy
|UBS AG
|11:08
|Sixt Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09:43
|Sixt Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.11.26
|Sixt Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.10.26
|Sixt Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.10.26
|Sixt Buy
|UBS AG
|11:08
|Sixt Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09:43
|Sixt Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.11.26
|Sixt Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.10.26
|Sixt Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.10.26
|Sixt Buy
|UBS AG
|26.06.26
|Sixt Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.05.26
|Sixt Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.03.26
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|Sixt SE St.
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