EQS-News: 21st consecutive record quarter: SIXT grows revenue in the key summer quarter by 11.8% and raises full-year guidance

EQS-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

21st consecutive record quarter: SIXT grows revenue in the key summer quarter by 11.8% and raises full-year guidance (news with additional features)



12.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Pullach, 12 November 2026. In the third quarter of 2026, SIXT generated Group revenue of almost EUR 1.5 billion, 11.8% more than in the prior-year quarter (currency-adjusted 11.6%). This is the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history. With Germany, Europe and North America, all three regions are growing. After nine months, revenue stands at EUR 3.60 billion (+10.2%). Owing to business performance ahead of expectations, the Management Board is raising its 2026 revenue guidance to almost EUR 4.7 billion (previously EUR 4.45 to 4.60 billion). The environment offers little tailwind: global travel demand in the summer was roughly at prior-year level, the economy in Germany and Europe remains subdued, and in the US consumer sentiment is still weak. 21st consecutive record quarter: SIXT grows revenue in the key summer quarter by 11.8% and raises full-year guidanceIn the third quarter of 2026, SIXT generated Group revenue of almost EUR 1.5 billion, 11.8% more than in the prior-year quarter (currency-adjusted 11.6%). This is the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history. With Germany, Europe and North America, all three regions are growing. After nine months, revenue stands at EUR 3.60 billion (+10.2%). Owing to business performance ahead of expectations, the Management Board is raising its 2026 revenue guidance to almost EUR 4.7 billion (previously EUR 4.45 to 4.60 billion). The environment offers little tailwind: global travel demand in the summer was roughly at prior-year level, the economy in Germany and Europe remains subdued, and in the US consumer sentiment is still weak. Highlights: Five growth drivers

SIXT’s growth is built on five pillars in which the company has been investing for years: Brand: Revenue via SIXT’s own digital channels such as the website sixt.com and the SIXT app grew significantly faster than the business as a whole; their share of revenue has risen further.

Revenue via SIXT’s own digital channels such as the website sixt.com and the SIXT app grew significantly faster than the business as a whole; their share of revenue has risen further. Technology: In 2026, SIXT is investing more than EUR 100 million in its technology platform and plans to increase investment further in 2027. The most visible result is the SIXT app: it is the fastest-growing booking channel, particularly in North America, and with the new SIXT Seamless Journey it accompanies customers seamlessly through their entire rental.

In 2026, SIXT is investing more than EUR 100 million in its technology platform and plans to increase investment further in 2027. The most visible result is the SIXT app: it is the fastest-growing booking channel, particularly in North America, and with the new SIXT Seamless Journey it accompanies customers seamlessly through their entire rental. Internationalisation: In Germany, its home market, SIXT grew by 11.1% to EUR 371.6 million in the third quarter. However, three quarters of the Group’s growth now comes from the international segments: the Europe segment alone grew by 14.7% to EUR 688.6 million in the third quarter, North America by 7.7% to EUR 416.8 million. SIXT thus generated almost three quarters of its revenue internationally; ten years ago it was only around 50%.

In Germany, its home market, SIXT grew by 11.1% to EUR 371.6 million in the third quarter. However, three quarters of the Group’s growth now comes from the international segments: the Europe segment alone grew by 14.7% to EUR 688.6 million in the third quarter, North America by 7.7% to EUR 416.8 million. SIXT thus generated almost three quarters of its revenue internationally; ten years ago it was only around 50%. Network: Within a year, SIXT has expanded its branch network in the Europe segment from 496 to 534 and in North America from 141 to 155 branches, most recently adding Trapani, Rimini and Reus as well as Dallas Love Field and Boise.

Within a year, SIXT has expanded its branch network in the Europe segment from 496 to 534 and in North America from 141 to 155 branches, most recently adding Trapani, Rimini and Reus as well as Dallas Love Field and Boise. Premium vehicles: The share by value of premium vehicles in the fleet rose to 62% in the third quarter (Q3 2025: 55%). In the first nine months alone, more than 30,000 additional premium vehicles joined the SIXT fleet. These include new models such as the Audi Q6, BMW iX3 and Mercedes GLC.

Alexander Sixt, Co-CEO of Sixt SE: "SIXT was able to increase revenue by 11.8% in a challenging environment. Owing to business performance significantly ahead of expectations, we are raising our full-year guidance to almost EUR 4.7 billion in revenue. After nine months, we increased earnings before taxes disproportionately by 17% year on year to almost EUR 407 million, despite deliberately higher investments in personnel, vehicles and technology. In technology alone, more than EUR 100 million will flow in 2026, and we will increase these investments further in 2027. The result is driven by strong demand for our products, high utilisation and a fleet that we deliberately planned tightly. We continue to view the overall economic situation with caution. That is why we will again plan the fleet deliberately tightly in 2027 and stick to this discipline. My thanks go to our customers and partners for their trust – and above all to our employees, whose daily commitment makes this success possible." : "SIXT was able to increase revenue by 11.8% in a challenging environment. Owing to business performance significantly ahead of expectations, we are raising our full-year guidance to almost EUR 4.7 billion in revenue. After nine months, we increased earnings before taxes disproportionately by 17% year on year to almost EUR 407 million, despite deliberately higher investments in personnel, vehicles and technology. In technology alone, more than EUR 100 million will flow in 2026, and we will increase these investments further in 2027. The result is driven by strong demand for our products, high utilisation and a fleet that we deliberately planned tightly. We continue to view the overall economic situation with caution. That is why we will again plan the fleet deliberately tightly in 2027 and stick to this discipline. My thanks go to our customers and partners for their trust – and above all to our employees, whose daily commitment makes this success possible." SIXT Seamless Journey: technology investments are paying off

With the SIXT Seamless Journey, the SIXT app becomes a continuous companion throughout the rental, from booking to return. This is made possible by the in-house technology platform that connects booking, fleet, branch and service. For customers, this means: Everything in one place. Bookings from the app and from other channels are in the SIXT account. Driver’s licence and ID are stored digitally in advance; rebooking, cancelling, and adjusting extras and protection is possible at any time.

Bookings from the app and from other channels are in the SIXT account. Driver’s licence and ID are stored digitally in advance; rebooking, cancelling, and adjusting extras and protection is possible at any time. No waiting, no searching. After online check-in, the app shows the way to the vehicle. Customers can choose their vehicle themselves. On return, the app guides them step by step to the return location, and confirmation arrives digitally.

After online check-in, the app shows the way to the vehicle. Customers can choose their vehicle themselves. On return, the app guides them step by step to the return location, and confirmation arrives digitally. Everything in your own hands. Extending the rental, adding extras or changing the return location, all in the app. SIXT gets in touch by itself via WhatsApp or push notification when something is due, and answers questions directly. For SIXT, every booking via the app is a direct booking that strengthens the customer relationship. App and customer are most closely connected through SIXT ONE. The rewards programme launched in the US a year ago and already has more than 2 million members globally. SIXT ONE members book via the app significantly more often and repeatedly, and a growing share of rentals already comes from them. Guidance for the 2026 financial year: Group Revenue : almost 4.7 EUR bn (previously EUR 4.45–4.60 bn)

: almost 4.7 EUR bn (previously EUR 4.45–4.60 bn) EBT Margin: in the area of 10% (unchanged, EBT improved on prior year)

Dr. Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE: "The investments are paying off not only in the customer experience but also in profitability. After nine months, earnings have grown significantly faster than revenue: with revenue up 10.2%, earnings before taxes rose by 16.9% to almost EUR 407 million. This was offset by strong demand and high utilisation, because we plan the fleet tightly and inside the demand. This growth is financed by a solid balance sheet: EUR 2.3 billion of equity, an equity ratio of 26.6% and an investment-grade rating."



Key figures for the third quarter of 2026: 1,480.4 EUR million revenue (Q3 2025: EUR 1,324.6 million · +11.8%) / 21st consecutive quarter with revenue above the prior-year quarter; all three regions growing

281.8 EUR million EBT (Q3 2025: EUR 258.4 million · +9.0%) / Earnings improved in the quarter, fleet and network expanded further

350.4 EUR million Corp. EBITDA (Q3 2025: EUR 321.7 million · +8.9%) / EBITDA additionally taking into account depreciation of rental vehicles and the attributable interest result

248,300 Avg. fleet size (Q3 2025: 223,000 · +11.4%) / Fleet growing more slowly than revenue, premium share by value rises to 62% "The investments are paying off not only in the customer experience but also in profitability. After nine months, earnings have grown significantly faster than revenue: with revenue up 10.2%, earnings before taxes rose by 16.9% to almost EUR 407 million. This was offset by strong demand and high utilisation, because we plan the fleet tightly and inside the demand. This growth is financed by a solid balance sheet: EUR 2.3 billion of equity, an equity ratio of 26.6% and an investment-grade rating." Additional features:



File: SIXT Press Release Q3 2026



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