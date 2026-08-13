EQS-News: 25 Years Redcare Pharmacy: From a digital pioneer to Europe’s leading online pharmacy.

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

25 Years Redcare Pharmacy: From a digital pioneer to Europe’s leading online pharmacy.



13.08.2026 / 11:54 CET/CEST

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Sevenum, the Netherlands, August 6, 2026 – What began as a local pharmacy in Cologne has grown into Europe’s leading online pharmacy. Twenty-five years after its founding, Redcare Pharmacy stands as a testament to the successful digital transformation of pharmaceutical care. As a one-stop pharmacy serving nearly 15 million active customers, Redcare is now the clear market leader in five of the seven European countries in which it operates, combining digital convenience with pharmaceutical excellence – from personalized consultation to the long-term care of patients with chronic conditions.

When a pharmacy in Cologne launched one of Germany’s first online pharmacies under the name shop-apotheke.com in June 2001, purchasing medication online was still largely preunheard of. Twenty-five years later, Redcare Pharmacy serves customers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Italy, and has become an integral part of pharmaceutical care across Europe. In addition to over-the-counter products, dietary supplements and beauty and personal care products, the online pharmacy also offers prescription medicines in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Key milestones over the past 25 years.

Since the liberalization of the European online pharmacy market, Redcare Pharmacy has played a key role in advancing the digitalization of pharmaceutical care across Europe. Major milestones include the launch of its online pharmacy business in Germany, its continuous expansion into additional European markets, the company’s IPO in 2016 and, most recently, the introduction of Germany’s electronic prescription (e-Rx) together with the launch of the CardLink technology in early 2024. Since then, the e-Rx journey has become fully digital, enabling Redcare Pharmacy to significantly strengthen its position in Germany’s Rx market.

Through its one-stop pharmacy strategy and seamless customer journey, Redcare Pharmacy combines decades of pharmaceutical expertise with a comprehensive assortment of more than 500,000 products and a continuously expanding marketplace offering – all on a single platform. The result is a digital, convenient experience designed consistently around the needs of its customers.

Theresa Holler, COO and responsible pharmacist comments: “For the past 25 years, people have always been at the center of everything we do. We support our customers through a wide range of life situations – from self-care to the long-term management of chronic conditions. For us, high-quality pharmaceutical care means more than providing safe access to medications. It means delivering trusted, expert guidance that integrates seamlessly into our patients’ everyday lives. That is what we work toward every single day.”

Growth across Europe.

Through targeted investments in technology and logistics, Redcare Pharmacy has built a unique infrastructure across Europe. Since the end of 2025, the company’s new location in Blatnice, near Pilsen in the Czech Republic, has complemented its existing distribution centers in Sevenum, near Venlo (the Netherlands), and Settala, near Milan (Italy), creating additional capacity to support future growth.

The company’s financial performance reflects this success. In 2025, Redcare Pharmacy generated Group revenue of EUR 2.9 billion. In the second quarter of 2026, the company achieved 20% year-over-year revenue growth. Nearly 15 million active customers, strong repeat purchase rates and an unwavering focus on customer needs continue to drive this growth. At the same time, investments in artificial intelligence and digital health services are enabling Redcare Pharmacy to continuously evolve its offering and lay the foundation for the next phase of growth.

“Over the past 25 years, a local pharmacy in Cologne has become Europe’s leading online pharmacy. We have played a defining role in shaping the European online pharmacy market and are proud of what we have achieved. But we have no intention of standing still. As the adoption of e-prescriptions continues to grow and artificial intelligence unlocks new opportunities, we believe the greatest opportunities for our customer-centric one-stop pharmacy still lie ahead. The best is yet to come,” says Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy.

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About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V., with EUR 2.9B in revenues in 2025, is the leading online pharmacy in Europe and active in seven countries (Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy offers its over 14 million active customers more than 500,000 different healthcare-related products. Besides OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, operating as a true one-stop pharmacy. As the pharmacy of the future, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical services for its customers – with pharmaceutical safety always being the top priority.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, since 2016 and is part of the SDAX.