EQS-News: 2G Energy AG again secures orders exceeding EUR 400 million in the third quarter 

EQS-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast

2G Energy AG again secures orders exceeding EUR 400 million in the third quarter



29.09.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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2G Energy AG again secures orders exceeding EUR 400 million in the third quarter

Data center business continues to drive massive growth, while nearly all segments and regions show significant gains

The Management Board raises its revenue forecast for 2027 to EUR 600 to 650 million (previously: EUR 570 to 620 million) and, for the first time, estimates revenue for 2028 at EUR 750 to 850 million

2G closed the first half of 2026 with total output of EUR 184.0 million (previous year: EUR 193.0 million, -4.7%) and an EBIT margin of 0.6% (previous year: 3.3%)

The forecast for the current year remains unchanged at the upper end of the range (EUR 490 million, EBIT margin of 9.5 to 10.5%)

Heek, September 29, 2026 – 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of sustainable power plants and combined heat and power (CHP) systems, as well as a producer of heat pumps, once again recorded new orders exceeding EUR 400 million in the third quarter.

The data center business continues to represent a huge growth driver, while nearly all segments and regions are posting significant gains at the same time

As expected, in the course of the third quarter, 2G secured another major order from a customer in the data center industry for the delivery of containerized power plants. The volume totals 275 MW (see Corporate News dated September 23, 2026), thereby exceeding total production for fiscal year 2025. As is common practice with large scale orders, 2G does not report new orders until the contract has been signed and the down payment – which is typically between 20% and 30% of the order value – has been received. In order to confirm a previous reservation, the customer also made a corresponding, substantial down payment in the mid-double-digit millions in this case, part of which was used to secure the supply chain.

In addition, the previously announced major order from the mining sector was finalized in July. Furthermore, the traditional markets and segments are also showing encouraging developments, with double-digit growth rates in some cases. This also applies to the heat pumps business unit, which is meeting high expectations and for which order intake of up to EUR 30 million is still expected for the full year 2026.

The Management Board is raising its revenue forecast for 2027 to EUR 600 to 650 million (previously: EUR 570 to 620 million) and, for the first time, estimates revenue for 2028 in the range of EUR 750 to 850 million

The exceptionally positive trend in new orders is highly likely to continue in the upcoming quarters. At the same time, the rapid ramp-up of production for existing data center orders got off to a very positive start.

Against this backdrop, the Management Board is raising its forecast for 2027 to EUR 600 to 650 million (previously: EUR 570 to 620 million). Since revenue of EUR 490 million is still expected for the current year, this would represent year-over-year growth of 22.5 to 33%. In terms of the EBIT margin, the Management Board continues to expect to be able to increase it to over 11% starting in 2027.

With a look to fiscal year 2028, the Management Board is again forecasting above-average growth, which could amount to at least EUR 100 million on an annual basis, but possibly as much as EUR 250 million. The revenue forecast for 2028, which has been issued for the first time, consequently ranges from EUR 750 to 850 million. With the new assembly hall at the Heek site set to commence operations at the end of 2027 and the gradual expansion of the workforce already underway, revenue at the upper end of this forecast will also be possible.

2G closed the first half of 2026 with total output of EUR 184.0 million (previous year: EUR 193.0 million, -4.7%) and an EBIT margin of 0.6% (previous year: 3.3%)

2G started the first half of 2026 with relatively full order books. At EUR 184.0 million (previous year: EUR 193.0 million), total output was correspondingly high, but did not quite reach the previous year’s level (-4.7%), as the start of 2025 was marked by an exceptionally large number of unusually short-notice orders for Ukraine.

As a result, revenue from new plants amounted to EUR 52.7 million (previous year: EUR 82.7 million, -36.4%). Significant variances were encountered in the final invoices for Ukraine (EUR 1.1 million; prior year: EUR 33.7 million).

Service revenue normalized over the course of the first half of the year, after, among other things, the effects of the ERP conversion were minimized. At EUR 83.5 million, service revenue was only slightly (-4.3%) below the prior year (EUR 87.2 million), although the second quarter performed noticeably better and already exceeded the prior-year figure.

As a result of the significantly higher relative share of services in total revenue, the cost of materials ratio improved to 58.3% (previous year: 63.2%). Overall, personnel expenditures rose by EUR 7.3 million to EUR 49.1 million (+17.3%). On the one hand, this reflected consolidation effects from subsidiaries that were not yet fully consolidated a year ago (in particular KWK-Tec from Germany and Celsius & Watt from Belgium). On the other hand, this maps the gradual expansion of the workforce in anticipation of the exceptionally strong growth expected in the upcoming quarters and years.

Depreciation and amortization increased by EUR 1.2 million to EUR 5.4 million (+28.5%), primarily due to depreciation and amortization related to the new ERP system, which was capitalized effective July 1, 2025.

Overall, the first half of the year closed with EBIT of EUR 0.8 million (previous year: EUR 5.7 million). Given the strong outlook for the second half of the year and the upcoming years, this represents a solid starting point, which is further supported by the significant increase in liquidity (June 30, 2026: EUR 29.3 million; December 31, 2025: EUR 0.1 million).

The forecast for the current year remains unchanged at the upper end of the range (EUR 490 million, EBIT margin of 9.5 to 10.5%)

Work on the first large-scale order from the data center segment is proceeding as planned. Delivery of the equipment and systems will commence in the fourth quarter. Revenue is recognized progressively linked to the individual power plants delivered, in each case upon the arrival of the respective power plant in the United States.

At the same time, revenue recognition from orders in the so-called “biomass package” in the German market is gaining significant and increasing momentum. Against this backdrop, the Management Board is confident with regard to the company’s future performance and adheres to a realistic assessment of achieving the revenue forecast for the current fiscal year – between EUR 440 and 490 million – at the upper end of the forecast range.

Accordingly, the expectation of achieving an EBIT margin of 9.5 to 10.5% remains unchanged.





2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria.

The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 3,200 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 10,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities.

2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants, peak-load gensets and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of these plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, production and the predominantly containerized design to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio.

2G employs more than 1000 employees at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at six other European locations. The company is active in more than 60 countries and generated net sales of EUR 398.4 million in the 2025 financial year with an EBIT margin of 6.6%.

2G was founded in 1995. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed on the stock exchange market since 2007 and are included in the “Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and listed in the Scale30 index.

Financial Calendar 2026

October 15 Publication of the 2026 Half-Year Report

November 23 Publication of Q3 2026 Revenue and EBIT

November 23–25 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main

IR contact

2G Energy AG

Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek

Phone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

Email: ir@2-g.de

Internet: www.2-g.com