21.11.2022 08:30:05
EQS-News: 2G Energy AG boosts Q3 net sales and EBIT
EQS-News: 2G Energy AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
2G Energy AG boosts Q3 net sales and EBIT
Heek, November 21, 2022 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the leading international manufacturers of gas-fired combined heat and power (CHP) systems, substantially boosted its net sales in the third quarter as already communicated in the corporate news release on October 20 on the basis of preliminary figures. As of September 30, final consolidated net sales amounted to EUR 190.8 million (previous year: EUR 158.5 million).
In addition to a significant increase in the number of finalized projects, we also succeeded in keeping factory output at a consistently high level in the past third quarter, notes COO Ludger Holtkamp, referring to the increase in total operating revenue to EUR 227.9 million at the end of September (previous year: EUR 178.7 million). This provides a good basis for achieving the guidance for consolidated net sales of between EUR 290 million and EUR 310 million.
In line with the higher level of net sales, earnings before interest and tax rose to EUR 6.1 million in the first nine months of the year (previous year: EUR 3.6 million), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 3.2 % (previous year: 2.3 %). Despite significant cost increases in almost all major input factors, the cost of materials ratio and the other operating expenses ratio have to date been only slightly higher than in the previous year. As a consequence, the significant growth in net sales more than offsets the cost trend, comments CFO Friedrich Pehle. Given this, we should be able to achieve not only our net sales target for the year as a whole, but also our EBIT expectations of between 6 % and 8 %.
2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and decentralized energy solutions ever more important. These trends include not only rising energy demand but also the need to conserve natural resources. The parallel generation of electrical and thermal energy makes CHP technology more efficient and climate-compatible than conventional power conversion methods, especially when, for example, hydrogen of regenerative origin is harnessed as fuel. 2G power plants can offset wind and solar power plant production fluctuations as required, thereby forming a backbone technology for future supply concepts, especially in the deployment of hydrogen engines. As a consequence, 2Gs customers derive consistent benefits from economically and ecologically highly beneficial innovations that rapidly pay for themselves and create extensive added values.
2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in gas engine technology for hydrogen, Natural Gas and biogas applications, as well as in specific software development. Moreover, in the energy revolutions future electricity market design, the digitalization that 2G consistently implements forms an indispensable system-relevant element in combination with solar, wind, biogas and natural gas producers, and creates a high barrier to market entry for competitors.
2G employs around 750 staff at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at five other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 266 million in the 2021 financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the capital market since 2007. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
2022 calendar dates
IR contact
21.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|2G Energy AG
|Benzstr. 3
|48619 Heek
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2568-9347-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2568-9347-15
|E-mail:
|service@2-g.de
|Internet:
|www.2-g.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HL8N9
|WKN:
|A0HL8N
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1491959
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1491959 21.11.2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|2G Energy AG
|24,30
|1,89%
