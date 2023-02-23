EQS-News: 2G Energy AG exceeds net sales guidance 2022

EQS-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales

2G Energy AG exceeds net sales guidance 2022

Group net sales reach around EUR 313 million according to preliminary figures (forecast: EUR 290 to 310 million)

Strong year-end surge in service businesses and in commissioning of new plants

International business grows by more than 20 % to around EUR 126 million

Service business up by more than 25 % to around EUR 149 million

Heek, February 23, 2023 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of combined heat and power (CHP) systems, continued on its growth path in the past 2022 financial year and lifted its net sales to more than EUR 310 million (previous year: EUR 266.3 million).

The service business again proved to be the sales driver, with net sales of around EUR 149 million (previous year: EUR 115.6 million), and with domestic and international sales growing in approximately equal measures. Including the new systems business, total net sales outside Germany increased strongly by 21 % to around EUR 126 million. Net sales generated in Germany advanced to around EUR 187 million (+15 %).

Both the commissioning of new systems and the completion of service orders benefited from a certain boost from mid-November 2022 onwards, as customers with existing CHP systems as well as customers with new CHP systems sought to respond to the renewed and rapid sharp rise in electricity prices.

Our prudent procurement policy enabled continuous supplies to our production and service departments at all times, as COO Ludger Holtkamp noted. This approach enabled the significantly higher output that forms the basis of our marked sales growth.

Overall, the distribution of net sales in the 2022 financial year on the basis of preliminary figures is reported as follows:

2022 2021 in EUR million Germany Abroad Total Germany Abroad Total CHP systems 83 81 164 81.7 69.1 150.8 Service 104 44 149 80.9 34.7 115.6 Total 187 126 313 162.6 103.8 266.3

2G will issue preliminary figures for its 2022 consolidated financial statements on March 30, 2023.

2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer of decentralized energy supply systems. With the development, production and technical installation as well as digital grid integration, the company offers comprehensive solutions in the growth market for highly efficient CHPs. After-sales and maintenance services comprise an important additional performance criterion. The product range especially includes CHP modules in the 20 kW and 4,500 kW range for operation utilizing hydrogen, natural gas, biogas as well as other lean gases. Worldwide, more than 8,000 installed 2G systems in various applications supply electrical and thermal energy to a broad spectrum of customers including companies in the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, public energy utilities, and municipal and local government authorities.

2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and decentralized energy solutions ever more important. These trends include not only rising energy demand but also the need to conserve natural resources. The parallel generation of electrical and thermal energy makes CHP technology more efficient and climate-compatible than conventional power conversion methods, especially when, for example, hydrogen of regenerative origin is harnessed as fuel. 2G power plants can offset wind and solar power plant production fluctuations as required, thereby forming a backbone technology for future supply concepts, especially in the deployment of hydrogen engines. As a consequence, 2Gs customers derive consistent benefits from economically and ecologically highly beneficial innovations that rapidly pay for themselves and create extensive added values.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant technology for hydrogen, Natural Gas and biogas applications, as well as in specific software development. Moreover, in the energy revolutions future electricity market design, the digitalization that 2G consistently implements forms an indispensable system-relevant element in combination with solar, wind, biogas and natural gas producers, and creates a high barrier to market entry for competitors.

2G employs more than 850 employees at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at five other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 266 million in the 2021 financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the capital market since 2007. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

