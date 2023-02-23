EQS-News: 2G Energy AG exceeds net sales guidance 2022

|
Heek, February 23, 2023 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of combined heat and power (CHP) systems, continued on its growth path in the past 2022 financial year and lifted its net sales to more than EUR 310 million (previous year: EUR 266.3 million).
The service business again proved to be the sales driver, with net sales of around EUR 149 million (previous year: EUR 115.6 million), and with domestic and international sales growing in approximately equal measures. Including the new systems business, total net sales outside Germany increased strongly by 21 % to around EUR 126 million. Net sales generated in Germany advanced to around EUR 187 million (+15 %).
Both the commissioning of new systems and the completion of service orders benefited from a certain boost from mid-November 2022 onwards, as customers with existing CHP systems as well as customers with new CHP systems sought to respond to the renewed and rapid sharp rise in electricity prices.
Our prudent procurement policy enabled continuous supplies to our production and service departments at all times, as COO Ludger Holtkamp noted. This approach enabled the significantly higher output that forms the basis of our marked sales growth.
Overall, the distribution of net sales in the 2022 financial year on the basis of preliminary figures is reported as follows:
2G will issue preliminary figures for its 2022 consolidated financial statements on March 30, 2023.
2G company portrait
2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and decentralized energy solutions ever more important. These trends include not only rising energy demand but also the need to conserve natural resources. The parallel generation of electrical and thermal energy makes CHP technology more efficient and climate-compatible than conventional power conversion methods, especially when, for example, hydrogen of regenerative origin is harnessed as fuel. 2G power plants can offset wind and solar power plant production fluctuations as required, thereby forming a backbone technology for future supply concepts, especially in the deployment of hydrogen engines. As a consequence, 2Gs customers derive consistent benefits from economically and ecologically highly beneficial innovations that rapidly pay for themselves and create extensive added values.
2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant technology for hydrogen, Natural Gas and biogas applications, as well as in specific software development. Moreover, in the energy revolutions future electricity market design, the digitalization that 2G consistently implements forms an indispensable system-relevant element in combination with solar, wind, biogas and natural gas producers, and creates a high barrier to market entry for competitors.
2G employs more than 850 employees at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at five other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 266 million in the 2021 financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the capital market since 2007. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
