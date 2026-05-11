EQS-News: 2G Energy AG has rescheduled the release of preliminary figures for mid-June 2026. ERP closing procedures at the newly established production company are taking longer than planned.

EQS-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

2G Energy AG has rescheduled the release of preliminary figures for mid-June 2026. ERP closing procedures at the newly established production company are taking longer than planned.



11.05.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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2G Energy AG has rescheduled the release of preliminary figures for mid-June 2026.

ERP closing procedures at the newly established production company (2G Heek GmbH) are taking longer than planned.

Heek, May 11, 2026 – 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of sustainable power plants and combined heat and power (CHP) systems as well as a producer of heat pumps, will publish its preliminary results for the 2025 fiscal year in June 2026. Previously, the release was scheduled for May 21, 2026, in the financial calendar.

As part of the ongoing preparation of the separate financial statements, it has become clear that the programming of the required year-end closing routines in the new ERP system for 2G Heek GmbH, the production company established in 2025, is taking more time than originally anticipated. In close coordination with the auditors, the Management Board has therefore adjusted the timetable at an early stage. The publication of the preliminary consolidated figures is now scheduled for mid-June. Further information will be provided in due course.



2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria.

The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 2,6000 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 9,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities.

2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants, peak-load gensets and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of these plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, production and the predominantly containerized design to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio.

2G employs more than 900 employees at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at six other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 375.6 million in the 2024 financial year with an EBIT margin of 8.9%.

2G was founded in 1995. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed on the stock exchange market since 2007 and are included in the “Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and listed in the Scale30 index.

Financial Calendar 2026

May 11-12 Spring Conference, Frankfurt am Main

June 11-12 Berenberg Pan-European Discovery Conferenz, Porto

In June Preliminary figures as of December 31, 2025

In June Consolidated annual financial statements for 2026

In June/July Net Sales and EBIT for Q1 2026

August 19 Ordinary AGM, Ahaus

September 23 Goldman Sachs Fifteenth German Corporate Conference, München

September 29 Consolidated financial statements for H1 2026

November 23-25 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main

IR contact

2G Energy AG

Benzstr. 3, 48619 Heek

Telefon: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

E-Mail: ir@2-g.de

Internet: www.2-g.de

