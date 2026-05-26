EQS-News: 2G Energy AG has secured a significant order from its Data Center business segment

EQS-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Forecast

2G Energy AG has secured a significant order from its Data Center business segment



26.05.2026 / 14:50 CET/CEST

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2G Energy AG has secured a significant order from its Data Center business segment.



• Order volume is in the low triple-digit megawatt range.

• Deliveries will start in the second half of 2026.

• The Management Board expects group revenues for 2026 to be at the upper end of the current guidance (previously EUR 440 to 490 million).

• For 2027, the Management Board anticipates group sales growth of around 20% to EUR 570–620 million and an EBIT margin above 11%.

Heek, May 26, 2026 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of sustainable power plants and combined heat and power (CHP) systems as well as a producer of heat pumps, has secured a substantial order in its Data Center business segment.

Order volume is in the low triple-digit megawatt range.

The order, placed by a North American customer whose identity remains confidential, includes a large number of containerized power plants, including on-site commissioning. The order represents the largest single contract in 2Gs’ history.

Deliveries will start in the second half of 2026.

Shipments for this order will be spread over several years. The first deliveries will start in the second half of the current fiscal year. Thanks to the early expansion of production capacity at the Heek site, 2G can ensure that all customer groups and all regions will continue to be served.

“We are delighted about this important strategic step and the strong confidence placed in us by our customer,” said the CEO Pablo Hofelich. “2G continues to pursue a systematic regional and product diversification strategy, to which our approach in the Data Center and AI segment is an ideal fit. With more than 10,000 installed units and our high plant availability, we will remain a sought-after partner in this rapidly growing business field.”

The Managment Board expects revenues for 2026 to be at the upper end of the current guidance (previously EUR 440 to 490 million).

With the newly booked order intake, the Management Board expects to achieve group revenues of up to EUR 490 million in the current year (previous guidance: EUR 440 to 490 million). As a result, machine deliveries will temporarily play a larger role in total turnover (turnover split machines vs. service in 2024 and 2025: 58% vs. 42%), meaning that the consolidated EBIT margin in 2026 cannot necessarily be expected at the upper end of the forecast range (9.5 to 10.5%).

Given the intensive activities related to market opportunities in the Data Center segment — and in particular due to higher one-time costs associated with the ERP implementation, which have also placed a noticeable burden on the service business in Germany — the Management Board narrows the consolidated EBIT forecast for the past year to the lower end (consolidated EBIT margin 6.5 to 8.0%).

For 2027, the Management Board anticipates sales growth of around 20% to EUR 570–620 million and an EBIT margin above 11%.

The order in the Data Center business segment will be a significant growth driver in the next year. As the majority of deliveries of containerized power plants, including on-site commissioning, will take place next year, the Management Board expects group sales growth of around 20% in 2027 to EUR 570–620 million. Profitability, measured by the consolidated EBIT margin, is expected to improve to above 11%.

“We see this order as clear recognition of our continuous development efforts,” said the CTO Frank Grewe. “The capacity expansion in Heek enables us to efficiently manage large orders through serial production, while at the same time increasing our flexibility and capacity for additional customer projects.”

2G is currently in negotiations with further customers in the Data Center business segment and expects to receive further orders in the low triple-digit megawatt range within the next months.





2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria.

The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 2,6000 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 10,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities.

2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants, peak-load gensets and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of these plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, production and the predominantly containerized design to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio.

2G employs more than 1000 employees at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at six other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 375.6 million in the 2024 financial year with an EBIT margin of 8.9%.

2G was founded in 1995. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed on the stock exchange market since 2007 and are included in the “Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and listed in the Scale30 index.

Financial Calendar 2026

June 11-12 Berenberg Pan-European Discovery Konferenz, Porto

In June Publication of the preliminary group figures 2025

In June Publication of the consolidated annual financial statements for 2025

In June or July Revenues and EBIT Q1 2026

August 19 Ordinary AGM, Ahaus

September 29 Consolidated financial statements for H1 2026

October 1 1st Capital Markets Day, Heek

November 23 Revenues and EBIT Q3 2026

November 23-25 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main

Due to the transition to a new ERP system, there will be delays in the preparation of the financial statements in 2026. As a result, the 2025 consolidated financial statements and the 2026 interim report will be published later than usual. This also affects publications of preliminary figures for these periods, as well as the quarterly reports, which is why the final publication dates for some of these reports are not yet fixed.

IR contact

2G Energy AG

Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek

Phone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

Email: ir@2-g.de

Internet: www.2-g.com