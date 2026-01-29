EQS-News: 2G Energy AG recording dynamic fourth quarter growth in Germany and Europe.

EQS-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

2G Energy AG recording dynamic fourth quarter growth in Germany and Europe.



29.01.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Sales from new equipment business up by 145% to EUR 22.4 million (previous year: EUR 9.1 million).

Europe generates 160% gain of incoming orders outside Ukraine (EUR 11.7 million, previous year: EUR 4.5 million).

Core business in North America very robust – also after expiry of the IRA program (incoming orders Q4 2025: EUR 15.5 million; previous year: EUR 16.1 million).

Management Board confirming 2026 growth forecast (sales EUR 440 - 490 million, EBIT margin 9.0-11.0%).

EU approval for 12 GW of reserve power secures political tailwind for decentralized gas-fired power plants and future sales growth in Germany.

Heek, January 29, 2026 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the leading international manufacturers of sustainable power plants and combined heat and power (CHP) systems as well as a producer of heat pumps, recorded significant incoming orders in the fourth quarter of 2025, particularly in Germany and Europe.

In Germany, the framework conditions for investments in biogas have improved further, in particular through the revision and upgrading of attractive support mechanisms, streamlined approval procedures and stronger political prioritization of flexible output as part of the so-called biomass package. These new incentives enhance and increase planning security for operators and investors and make biogas projects decidedly more economically attractive. Against this background, 2G recorded a marked increase in incoming orders. Incoming domestic orders expanded by 145% to EUR 22.4 million in the year under review (previous year: EUR 9.1 million).

Europe, outside of Ukraine, recorded an incoming order gain of 160% (EUR 11.7 million, previous year: EUR 4.5 million).

Core markets in the rest of Europe were also characterized by a gratifying willingness to invest. For better comparability, the project-related order waves of the Ukrainian market are excluded, as in previous corporate news, and commented on separately where applicable.

2G acquired a total of EUR 7.2 million more orders on the European markets outside Ukraine than in the prior year quarter of 2024 (EUR 11.7 million, previous year: EUR 4.5 million, +160%) The wastewater treatment plants segment is noteworthy, contributing EUR 2.2 million to growth in the rest of Europe (see CN dated 22/08/2024).

2G's market success in Europe is once again complemented by larger projects for the Ukrainian market, which, however, did not reach the previous year's volume due to delays in awarding contracts.

Core business in North America very robust, even after expiry of the IRA program (incoming orders Q4 2025: EUR 15.5 million; previous year: EUR 16.1 million)

In North America, it is clearly evident that the product portfolio is meeting with a receptive market across the board, given that received orders stood at the previous year's level despite the expiry of tax incentives attributable to the IRA program (EUR 15.5 million, previous year: EUR 16.1 million). The Management Board expects the successful launch of the Demand Response product to contribute an additional marked boost to the North American market this year.

The previously reported significant excess demand resulting from the expansion of numerous data centers with autonomous energy supply in stand-alone operation continues. 2G is involved in a whole series of projects – of which some are at a very advanced stage - and is still expecting to acquire several major orders in the first half of 2026, the delivery of which will begin in the current year and extend over several years.

Outside of Ukraine, the distribution of incoming orders in the fourth quarter (EUR 54.2 million, previous year: 34.8 million euros, +56%) is as follows*:

Incoming orders Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Germany 41% 26% Rest of Europe 22% 13% North America 29% 46% Rest of the world 8% 14% Total 100% 100%

* Rounding differences occur; Ukraine orders are not included in this presentation.

The ERP implementation, which resulted in perceptible friction in numerous operating processes in the past financial year, has been technically completed. The Group companies involved are now concentrating on leveraging efficiency potential. The Management Board expects noticeable process improvements in the Service division in particular, which will further secure the foreseeable growth.

With regards to the ongoing current year 2026, the Management Board confirms the known sales forecast of EUR 440 to 490 million and an EBIT margin of 9.0 to 11.0%. In addition to the positive effects already emanating from the biomass package, the meanwhile more concrete framework conditions for the German gas reserve power plants and the planned increases in the heat pump sector, the first major orders from the new Data Center division will also be supporting this forecast.

EU approval for 12 GW of reserve power securing political tailwind for decentralized gas-fired power plants and future sales growth in Germany.

The agreement in principle enables tenders for 12 gigawatts of controllable capacity already as early as 2026. Of these, 10 GW must be able to supply electricity continuously for at least 10 hours, which favors gas-fired power plants in particular. The plants are due to go into operation up to 2031 and will later be converted to hydrogen or emission-free technologies. The corresponding 2G solutions are already meeting the necessary technical requirements today, particularly in terms of hydrogen and system availability.

Consequently, the Management Board is optimistic that it will be able to build on the company's positive performance in the years as from 2027, for which no forecast has yet been communicated to date.





2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria.

The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 2,6000 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 9,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities.

2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants, peak-load gensets and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of these plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, production and the predominantly containerized design to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio.

2G employs more than 900 employees at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at six other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 375.6 million in the 2024 financial year with an EBIT margin of 8.9 %.

2G was founded in 1995. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed on the stock exchange market since 2007 and are included in the “Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and listed in the Scale30 index.

Calendar 2026

February 04 Hamburger Investoren Tage (HIT), Hamburg

April 15 Metzler Small Cap Days, Frankfurt am Main

May 10-12 Spring Conference, Frankfurt am Main

May | June* Revenue und EBIT Q1 2026

May 21 * Preliminary figures as of December 31, 2025, forecast for 2026

June 11-12 Berenberg Pan-European Discovery Konferenz, Porto

June 17 * Publication of the consolidated annual financial statements for 2026

August 19 Ordinary AGM, Ahaus

September 29* Consolidated financial statements for H1 2026

November 23-25 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main

*Due to the transition to a new ERP system, there will be delays in the preparation of the financial statements in 2026. As a result, the 2025 consolidated financial statements and the 2026 interim report will be published later than usual. This also affects publications of preliminary figures for these periods, as well as the quarterly reports, which is why the final publication dates for some of these reports are not yet fixed.

