EQS-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Incoming Orders

2G Energy AG Secures the Largest Single Contract in the Group's History for the German Market



23.11.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





2G Energy AG Secures the Largest Single Contract in the Group's History for the German Market

Energy supply company orders combined heat and power plant in the mid-double-digit megawatt range

Revenue expanded by 28% in the third quarter, total output boosted by 72%, while the EBIT margin stood at 1.4%

The Management Board confirms its revenue forecast of up to EUR 490 million for the current year, as well as its forecast for an EBIT margin of 9.5 to 10.5%.

Heek, November 23, 2026 – 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of sustainable power plants and CHP systems, as well as a producer of heat pumps, has secured the largest single order in the company’s history for the German market.

Energy supply company orders combined heat and power plant in the mid-double-digit megawatt range

In November 2026, 2G gained the largest single order in the company's history to date for its German home market. The contract covers several combined heat and power plant modules delivering an electrical output in the mid-double-digit megawatt range. As is common practice, the contractually agreed-upon down payment has already been received.

“This contract is further confirmation of our diversification strategy,” as CEO Pablo Hofelich stated. "Our North American business is heavily driven by data centers. However, if we take a look at the other markets worldwide, they have also shown significant growth of 68% year-over-year since the beginning of the year – even without data center orders."

This latest major contract in Germany, along with the promising projects in the biogas, mining, gas-fired reserve power plants, and heat pump sectors, clearly underscores the positive momentum in the various markets. Just a week ago, 2G reported on a major contract to supply power plants designed to increase the flexibility of biogas plants (see CN, November 16, 2026).

Revenue grew by 28% in the third quarter, total output climbed by 72%, while the EBIT margin stood at 1.4%

In the third quarter just ended, the Services segment drove growth, exceeding the same quarter of the previous year by 59% (EUR 44.9 million, prior year: EUR 28.3 million).

Although overall output increased by 72%, revenue from new installations barely reached the previous year's level (EUR 29.6 million; prior year: EUR 30.2 million, -2%). The recognition of revenue from new equipment and systems, however, is significantly influenced by the customer’s final acceptance and can only be accelerated to a limited extent by 2G.

“In connection with the growing number of multi-module projects, we will see revenue recognition to become significantly more consistent,” as CFO Martin Laux stated. “This is due to the fact that in the case of these large-scale projects, the transfer of risk generally occurs as soon as the individual power plant arrives at the customer’s warehouse.” The Management Board therefore expects revenue recognition to be much more steady in the future.

Against the backdrop of record-high order intake and order backlog, 2G is working full steam ahead on expanding capacities, which is reflected in the significant increase in total operating revenue in the third quarter (EUR 132 million, prior year: EUR 76 million). As a result of these efforts, the quarter closed with an EBIT margin of 1.4% (previous year: -1.5%).

The Management Board confirms its revenue forecast of up to EUR 490 million for the current year, as well as its forecast for an EBIT margin of 9.5 to 10.5%.

The Management Board reaffirms its revenue forecast of up to EUR 490 million for the full year. In order to reach this figure, fourth-quarter revenue must total EUR 279 million. This represents a gain of approximately EUR 109 million compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

For the first time, revenue from three new business segments is expected to contribute to this growth: With regard to the Data Centers segment, revenue recognition is expected from the first significant partial shipments, most of which have already been produced. In addition, new demand-response systems are being delivered in significant numbers for the first time. Initial partial deliveries are also planned for the mining sector, a market holding a promising future. All three segments are contributing to revenue growth right from the outset and, as a result, are generating additional revenue compared to last year.

Based on this revenue surge, the Management Board continues to expect an EBIT margin of 9.5–10.5%.

The forecasts for 2027 (revenue of EUR 600 to 650 million, EBIT margin in excess of 11%) and for 2028 (revenue of EUR 750 to 850 million, EBIT margin also above 11%) remain unchanged. We will provide more specific guidance on the EBIT margin once deliveries to the Data Centers segment have reached a consistently high level.

2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria.

The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 3,200 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 10,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities.

2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants, peak-load gensets and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of these plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, production and the predominantly containerized design to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio.

2G employs more than 1,000 people in Germany, North America, and at additional locations across Europe. The company is active in more than 60 countries and generated net sales of EUR 398.4 million in the 2025 financial year with an EBIT margin of 6.6%.

2G was founded in 1995. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed on the stock exchange market since 2007 and are included in the “Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and listed in the Scale30 index.



Financial Calendar 2026 and 2027

November 23–24 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main

December 01 Berenberg European Conference, London

January 28, 2027 Pareto Securities’ 29th Annual Power & Renewable Energy Conference, Oslo

June 30, 2027 Metzler Small Cap Day, Paris

September 21 ,2027 Baader Investment Conference, Munich

IR contact

2G Energy AG

Benzstr. 3, D-48619 Heek

Telefon: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

E-Mail: ir@2-g.de

Internet: www.2-g.de