EQS-News: 2G Energy Receives 275 MW Order from Energy Vault Holding Inc., USA

EQS-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

2G Energy Receives 275 MW Order from Energy Vault Holding Inc., USA



23.09.2026 / 13:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





2G Energy Receives 275 MW Order from Energy Vault Holding Inc., USA

Heek, September 23, 2026 – 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) announced this morning in a press release that it has received another order for energy infrastructure solutions for AI data centers in the U.S. totaling 275 MW from Energy Vault Holding Inc. (NYSE: NRGV). The order supports Energy Vault’s “Powered Land” and “Powered Shell” solutions for AI and data center customers, including hyperscalers.

The press release is available on the 2G Energy AG website:

https://2-g.com/downloads/en/Press%20releases/2026/EN_2026_09_23_Press%20Release_2G%20Energy%20receives%20275%20MW%20Order%20from%20Energy%20Vault%20Holding%20Inc_EN.pdf

The containerized power generation systems are pre-assembled and tested at the 2G production facility in Heek, Germany, before being shipped to the United States, where they are prepared for on-site commissioning. According to 2G’s current project schedule, delivery of the systems is planned for between the fourth quarter of 2027 and the third quarter of 2028.

In addition to the delivery and commissioning of the systems, the contract also includes long-term service provisions. This enables 2G to support the power generation fleet throughout its entire lifecycle and help ensure the availability and operational performance required for critical data center infrastructure on a long-term basis.





2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria.

The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 3,200 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 10,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities.

2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants, peak-load gensets and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of these plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, production and the predominantly containerized design to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio.

2G employs more than 1000 employees at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at six other European locations. The company is active in more than 60 countries and generated net sales of EUR 398 million in the 2025 financial year with an EBIT margin of 6.6%.

2G was founded in 1995. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed on the stock exchange market since 2007 and are included in the “Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and listed in the Scale30 index.

Financial calendar 2026

September 23 Goldman Sachs Fifteenth German Corporate Conference, Munich

September 29 Publication of preliminary financial results for the first half of 2026

October 1 1st Capital Markets Day, Heek

October 15 Publication of the 2026 Half-Year Report

November 23 Publication of Q3 2026 Revenue and EBIT

November 23–25 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main

IR contact

2G Energy AG

Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek

Phone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

Email: ir@2-g.de

Internet: https://2-g.com/en