Basler Aktie

Basler für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 510200 / ISIN: DE0005102008

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.05.2026 06:47:13

EQS-News: 3-month result 2026: Basler AG starts fiscal year 2026 with very strong growth in incoming orders, revenues, and earnings

EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
3-month result 2026: Basler AG starts fiscal year 2026 with very strong growth in incoming orders, revenues, and earnings

06.05.2026 / 06:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

3-Month Results

 

3-month result 2026: Basler AG starts fiscal year 2026 with very strong growth in incoming orders, revenues, and earnings

 

  • Incoming orders: € 85.6 million (previous year: € 52.1 million, +64 %)
  • Revenues: € 77.3 million (previous year: € 59.5 million, +30 %)
  • EBITDA: € 21.0 million (previous year: € 10.1 million, +108 %)
  • EBIT: € 17.6 million (previous year: € 6.2 million, +184 %)
  • EBIT margin: 22.7 % (previous year: 10.5 %)
  • Free cash flow: € 4.8 million (previous year: € -1.8 million)
  • 2026 forecast: Revenues € 247 - 270 million (previously € 232 - 257 million), EBIT margin between 9.5 % and 13 % (previously 6.5 % - 10 %).

 

Ahrensburg, May 6, 2026 – BASLER AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, today released its financial results for the first three months of 2026.

Compared to the previous year, incoming orders rose by 64 % to € 85.6 million (previous year: € 52.1 million), while revenues increased by 30 % to € 77.3 million (previous year: € 59.5 million). The dynamic business performance in the first quarter was driven by very strong business in China, continued disproportionately high growth in the semiconductor, electronics, and logistics sectors, and a broadening market recovery. 

The company increased its earnings before interest and taxes by € 11.4 million to € 17.6 million (previous year, adjusted € 6.2 million). This is primarily attributable to the improvement in gross profit and the scalable organization and business model. The adjustment of the organizational size in previous years, the continued high level of cost discipline, and the consistent implementation of the growth strategy resulted in this very strong increase in earnings before interest and taxes.

The markets for image processing components performed better in the first three months than expected by industry associations. The German Engineering Federation (VDMA) reports a nominal
20 % year-over-year increase in incoming orders for German manufacturers of image processing components as of the end of March 2026. Revenues for the industry increased by 9 % over the same period. Basler thus performed significantly better than the German image processing components industry.

Free cash flow, the difference between cash flow from operating activities and cash flow from investing activities, reached € 4.8 million (previous year, adjusted: € -1.8 million). Operating cash flow was impacted in particular by strong revenue growth and a corresponding increase in accounts receivable. 

In light of the positive trend in revenues and incoming orders, the increasingly broad-based market recovery, and the absence of negative effects from the war in Iran on business performance through the end of April, the management board raised its forecast for the 2026 fiscal year in its capital markets announcement dated May 4, 2026. Going forward, management expects to achieve consolidated revenue of between € 247 million and € 270 million (previously € 232 million to € 257 million) with an EBIT margin of between 9.5 % and 13 % (previously 6.5 % to 10 %).

The full quarterly report is available on the company’s website (www.baslerweb.com).

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Basler AG is a leading international expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. In addition, it works with customers to solve their vision application challenges and develops custom products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs approximately 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg as well as at additional sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CEO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir@baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

 


Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com

06.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Phone: 04102-463 0
Fax: 04102-463 109
E-mail: ir@baslerweb.com
Internet: www.baslerweb.com
ISIN: DE0005102008
WKN: 510200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2322036

 
End of News EQS News Service

2322036  06.05.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Basler AG

mehr Nachrichten