EQS-News: 3-month result 2026: Basler AG starts fiscal year 2026 with very strong growth in incoming orders, revenues, and earnings

EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

3-month result 2026: Basler AG starts fiscal year 2026 with very strong growth in incoming orders, revenues, and earnings



06.05.2026 / 06:47 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

3-Month Results

3-month result 2026: Basler AG starts fiscal year 2026 with very strong growth in incoming orders, revenues, and earnings

Incoming orders: € 85.6 million (previous year: € 52.1 million, +64 %)

Revenues: € 77.3 million (previous year: € 59.5 million, +30 %)

EBITDA: € 21.0 million (previous year: € 10.1 million, +108 %)

EBIT: € 17.6 million (previous year: € 6.2 million, +184 %)

EBIT margin: 22.7 % (previous year: 10.5 %)

Free cash flow: € 4.8 million (previous year: € -1.8 million)

2026 forecast: Revenues € 247 - 270 million (previously € 232 - 257 million), EBIT margin between 9.5 % and 13 % (previously 6.5 % - 10 %).

Ahrensburg, May 6, 2026 – BASLER AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, today released its financial results for the first three months of 2026.

Compared to the previous year, incoming orders rose by 64 % to € 85.6 million (previous year: € 52.1 million), while revenues increased by 30 % to € 77.3 million (previous year: € 59.5 million). The dynamic business performance in the first quarter was driven by very strong business in China, continued disproportionately high growth in the semiconductor, electronics, and logistics sectors, and a broadening market recovery.

The company increased its earnings before interest and taxes by € 11.4 million to € 17.6 million (previous year, adjusted € 6.2 million). This is primarily attributable to the improvement in gross profit and the scalable organization and business model. The adjustment of the organizational size in previous years, the continued high level of cost discipline, and the consistent implementation of the growth strategy resulted in this very strong increase in earnings before interest and taxes.

The markets for image processing components performed better in the first three months than expected by industry associations. The German Engineering Federation (VDMA) reports a nominal

20 % year-over-year increase in incoming orders for German manufacturers of image processing components as of the end of March 2026. Revenues for the industry increased by 9 % over the same period. Basler thus performed significantly better than the German image processing components industry.

Free cash flow, the difference between cash flow from operating activities and cash flow from investing activities, reached € 4.8 million (previous year, adjusted: € -1.8 million). Operating cash flow was impacted in particular by strong revenue growth and a corresponding increase in accounts receivable.

In light of the positive trend in revenues and incoming orders, the increasingly broad-based market recovery, and the absence of negative effects from the war in Iran on business performance through the end of April, the management board raised its forecast for the 2026 fiscal year in its capital markets announcement dated May 4, 2026. Going forward, management expects to achieve consolidated revenue of between € 247 million and € 270 million (previously € 232 million to € 257 million) with an EBIT margin of between 9.5 % and 13 % (previously 6.5 % to 10 %).

The full quarterly report is available on the company’s website (www.baslerweb.com). ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Basler AG is a leading international expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. In addition, it works with customers to solve their vision application challenges and develops custom products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs approximately 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg as well as at additional sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CEO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir@baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com