Basler Aktie
WKN: 510200 / ISIN: DE0005102008
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06.05.2026 06:47:13
EQS-News: 3-month result 2026: Basler AG starts fiscal year 2026 with very strong growth in incoming orders, revenues, and earnings
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EQS-News: Basler AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Corporate News
3-Month Results
3-month result 2026: Basler AG starts fiscal year 2026 with very strong growth in incoming orders, revenues, and earnings
Ahrensburg, May 6, 2026 – BASLER AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, today released its financial results for the first three months of 2026.
Compared to the previous year, incoming orders rose by 64 % to € 85.6 million (previous year: € 52.1 million), while revenues increased by 30 % to € 77.3 million (previous year: € 59.5 million). The dynamic business performance in the first quarter was driven by very strong business in China, continued disproportionately high growth in the semiconductor, electronics, and logistics sectors, and a broadening market recovery.
The company increased its earnings before interest and taxes by € 11.4 million to € 17.6 million (previous year, adjusted € 6.2 million). This is primarily attributable to the improvement in gross profit and the scalable organization and business model. The adjustment of the organizational size in previous years, the continued high level of cost discipline, and the consistent implementation of the growth strategy resulted in this very strong increase in earnings before interest and taxes.
The markets for image processing components performed better in the first three months than expected by industry associations. The German Engineering Federation (VDMA) reports a nominal
Free cash flow, the difference between cash flow from operating activities and cash flow from investing activities, reached € 4.8 million (previous year, adjusted: € -1.8 million). Operating cash flow was impacted in particular by strong revenue growth and a corresponding increase in accounts receivable.
In light of the positive trend in revenues and incoming orders, the increasingly broad-based market recovery, and the absence of negative effects from the war in Iran on business performance through the end of April, the management board raised its forecast for the 2026 fiscal year in its capital markets announcement dated May 4, 2026. Going forward, management expects to achieve consolidated revenue of between € 247 million and € 270 million (previously € 232 million to € 257 million) with an EBIT margin of between 9.5 % and 13 % (previously 6.5 % to 10 %).
The full quarterly report is available on the company’s website (www.baslerweb.com).
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Basler AG is a leading international expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. In addition, it works with customers to solve their vision application challenges and develops custom products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs approximately 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg as well as at additional sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America
Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CEO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir@baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008
Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com
06.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Basler AG
|An der Strusbek 60-62
|22926 Ahrensburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|04102-463 0
|Fax:
|04102-463 109
|E-mail:
|ir@baslerweb.com
|Internet:
|www.baslerweb.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005102008
|WKN:
|510200
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2322036
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2322036 06.05.2026 CET/CEST
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