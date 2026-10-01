3DX Industries Aktie
WKN DE: A1W9J2 / ISIN: US88556A1007
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01.10.2026 17:00:21
EQS-News: 3DX Industries Details Advanced Systems Strategy for Product Development and Manufacturing
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EQS-News: 3DX Industries, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
FERNDALE, WA - October 1, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCID: DDDX) (“3DX” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based advanced manufacturing company, provides additional details on the strategy and operating model of its recently established 3DX Advanced Systems Division.
Advanced Systems is being developed to expand 3DX’s role beyond individual component manufacturing and into a broader portion of the product-development process. The division will connect product development, prototyping, design support and advanced manufacturing within an integrated operating platform.
“Advanced Systems is about moving 3DX further into the value chain,” said Roger Janssen, President and Chief Executive Officer of 3DX Industries. “Our goal is to participate not only in manufacturing a component, but, where the opportunity makes sense, in the engineering, product development and technical work that helps move an idea toward a manufacturable product.”
Expanding 3DX’s Role in Product Development
3DX’s existing manufacturing capabilities provide a strong foundation for becoming involved earlier in customer projects and supporting a broader range of technical and product-development requirements.
The Company’s existing capabilities include metal additive manufacturing, industrial printed plastics, precision CNC machining, design support, prototyping, finishing and assembly.
Advanced Systems is designed to build additional engineering and product-development capabilities around that manufacturing base rather than replace or reduce the Company’s core manufacturing operations.
“The opportunity is in connecting technical development with the physical manufacturing knowledge required to turn an idea into something that can actually be built,” said Nicholas Coriano, Vice President of 3DX Industries. “By bringing those capabilities together, we believe 3DX can support customers through more stages of product development and become more deeply involved in the programs we support.”
An Integrated Product Development Model
Through Advanced Systems, 3DX intends to develop capabilities supporting multiple stages of the product-development process, including:
Broader participation across these stages can create opportunities for longer-term customer relationships and higher-value engineering and manufacturing work.
These capabilities are intended to support opportunities in artificial intelligence, robotics, intelligent physical systems and related technologies, including opportunities to support emerging technology companies and product developers as they move ideas from concept toward functional physical products.
About 3DX Industries, Inc.
3DX Industries, Inc. is a U.S.-based advanced manufacturing company providing metal additive manufacturing, industrial printed plastics, precision CNC machining, design support, prototyping, finishing and assembly services. The Company supports customers from concept and prototyping through production-ready components and assemblies, with capabilities applicable to both traditional products and emerging intelligent physical systems. Additional information is available at www.3dxindustries.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s plans, strategies, operational expansion, potential acquisitions, licensing and partnership opportunities, recruitment initiatives, technology-development programs and future commercialization activities. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.
For additional information please contact:
For company news visit OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DDDX/news
3DX Industries, Inc. web site can be found at www.3dxindustries.com.
Information included on the Company's website is not incorporated herein by reference or otherwise.
News Source: 3DX Industries, Inc.
01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|3DX Industries, Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US88556A1007
|EQS News ID:
|2409156
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2409156 01.10.2026 CET/CEST
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