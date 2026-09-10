EQS-News: 3DX Industries Forms Advanced Systems Division Focused on AI, Robotics and Intelligent Product Development

EQS-News: 3DX Industries, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

3DX Industries Forms Advanced Systems Division Focused on AI, Robotics and Intelligent Product Development



10.09.2026 / 20:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New Division Designed to Connect Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems While Creating Additional Paths for Scalable Growth

SEATTLE, WA - September 10, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCID: DDDX) (“3DX” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based advanced manufacturing company, today announced the formation of its 3DX Advanced Systems Division, a new operating division focused on artificial intelligence, robotics, product engineering and intelligent physical systems.

Advanced Systems is intended to broaden 3DX’s role in the product-development and commercialization cycle by combining technology development, engineering, prototyping, production planning, manufacturing, assembly and product delivery within a unified operating platform.

3DX’s existing manufacturing operations will remain a core part of the Company and will continue supporting established customers. The new division is designed to build additional value around those capabilities by allowing 3DX to participate more directly in engineering, technology integration and product development and, where strategically appropriate, proprietary or partnered product platforms.

“Our objective is not to move away from manufacturing. It is to build more value around the manufacturing capabilities we already have,” said Roger Janssen, President and Chief Executive Officer of 3DX Industries. “We want the ability to manufacture for our customers, participate more deeply in their product-development programs and, where the opportunity warrants it, develop or acquire technologies and products that can be commercialized through the 3DX platform.”

“The opportunity is in connecting digital intelligence with physical execution,” added Nicholas Coriano, Vice President of 3DX Industries. “Companies developing robotics, autonomous systems and other intelligent products require engineering, rapid prototyping, production knowledge, manufacturing and a practical path toward commercialization. Advanced Systems is intended to bring those capabilities together within 3DX.”

3DX’s current participation in the PHILL™ AI-enabled service robot pilot-production program provides one example of the type of opportunity the Company sees at the intersection of product engineering, intelligent systems and advanced manufacturing. Advanced Systems is being established to pursue that opportunity across a broader range of technologies, customers and product platforms.

Building a Scalable Advanced Systems Platform

3DX intends for Advanced Systems to provide multiple avenues for growth. The division may support outside technology companies through engineering, product-development and manufacturing services; participate in strategic development and commercialization relationships; and evaluate opportunities to develop, license or acquire technologies and products that complement the Company’s existing capabilities.

This approach is intended to allow 3DX to participate at multiple stages of a product’s development - from concept and engineering through prototyping, manufacturing, assembly and commercial production - while creating opportunities for recurring production programs, longer-term technology relationships and, where appropriate, proprietary products and intellectual property.

Initial Advanced Systems Priorities

• Recruiting qualified AI, robotics and engineering leadership.

• Expanding 3DX’s ability to support robotics, autonomous systems and intelligent-product programs from concept through production.

• Developing reusable technology and engineering capabilities that can support multiple physical-product platforms.

• Evaluating strategic technology acquisitions, intellectual property, licensing opportunities and development partnerships.

• Evaluating proprietary and partnered products that complement 3DX’s manufacturing capabilities and provide a practical path toward commercialization.

The Company is currently evaluating potential leadership, technology, intellectual-property and product-development opportunities that complement the Advanced Systems division.

“The formation of Advanced Systems gives 3DX a framework for expanding from manufacturing individual components into broader engineering, production and technology programs,” Janssen added. “We believe the combination of advanced manufacturing and intelligent systems creates opportunities for 3DX to participate in a larger portion of the value created as new physical technologies move from development into production.”

About 3DX Industries, Inc.

3DX Industries, Inc. is a U.S.-based advanced manufacturing company providing metal additive manufacturing, industrial polymer additive manufacturing, precision CNC machining, design support, sourcing, finishing, assembly and production services. The Company supports projects from initial concepts and prototypes through recurring manufacturing, assembly and finished product delivery. Through its Advanced Systems Division, 3DX intends to expand its capabilities into artificial intelligence, robotics, product engineering and intelligent-system development while maintaining advanced manufacturing as the foundation of its operating platform. Additional information is available at www.3dxindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s plans, strategies, operational expansion, potential acquisitions, licensing and partnership opportunities, recruitment initiatives, technology-development programs and future commercialization activities. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

For additional information please contact:

3DX Industries, Inc.

2693 Delta Ring Rd, Unit #2

Ferndale WA 98248

Telephone: 360-366-8858

Email: info@3dxindustries.com

For company news visit OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DDDX/news

3DX Industries, Inc. web site can be found at www.3dxindustries.com.

Information included on the Company's website is not incorporated herein by reference or otherwise.

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News Source: 3DX Industries, Inc.