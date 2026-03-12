EQS-News: 3U HOLDING AG: preliminary figures for the financial year 2025 and outlook for 2026

EQS-News: 3U HOLDING AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

Marburg, 12 March 2026 – 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902) announces its preliminary, as yet unaudited, figures for the financial year 2025 and releases its outlook for the financial year 2026.

Highlights of the financial year 2025 (preliminary)

Consolidated revenue 2025 of around EUR 53.0 million (previous year: EUR 55.7 million), marginally below adjusted expectations

EBITDA 2025 of approximately EUR –3.7 million (previous year: EUR 3.8 million) due to higher expenses and restructuring measures, especially in the HVAC segment

ITC and Renewable Energies segments develop in line with planning; HVAC segment burdened by strategic realignment and market environment

Substantial increase in non-current assets due to repowering the Langendorf Wind Farm and supplementing the Bitcoin portfolio

Performance in 2025

In the financial year 2025, the 3U Group generated revenue of around EUR 53.0 million, thus falling marginally short of the year-earlier figure of EUR 55.7 million, as expected. The result was mainly attributable to the decline in the ITC segment’s revenue and to an e-commerce environment characterized by restructuring measures. This development was offset by a largely stable trend in the Renewable Energies segment, along with revenue growth on the back of acquiring the EMPUR Group which was integrated into in the HVAC business.

The Group’s EBITDA declined to around EUR –3.7 million (previous year: EUR 3.8 million). Contributing factors here included the notable increase in personnel expenses, higher other operating expenses, also in connection with acquisitions both implemented and planned, as well as expenses totalling around EUR 1.6 million for restructuring measures.

The 3U Group’s net assets and financial position remain sound despite the result. As of 31 December 2025, total assets rose notably essentially due to the increase in non-current assets, specifically in property, plant and equipment as part of investments made in the Renewable Energies segment. The Group’s equity base remains resilient and provides adequate financial headroom for progressing down the path of growth and transformation.

Segment performance in 2025

Sales revenue of EUR 13.2 million generated in the financial year 2025 in the ITC segment fell considerably short of the year-earlier figure of EUR 19.2 million, and thus in line with planning. The decline is largely due to the virtual discontinuation of the Voice Retail business, along with strategic adjustments in other business lines. Segment EBITDA decreased to around EUR 2.8 million (previous year: EUR 4.4 million). The margin nevertheless remained at a sound level. Emphasis continues to be placed on profitable product segments, expanding the Managed Services activities, and taking the digitalization of the products and services on offer forward.

In the reporting year 2025, the Renewable Energies segment reported a slight downturn in revenue to around EUR 4.6 million (previous year: EUR 4.8 million), due mainly to the conversion work planned under the Langendorf Wind Farm repowering project. EBITDA dropped to around EUR 2.9 million (previous year: EUR 3.5 million) while nevertheless remaining at a high level. The completion of the Langendorf repowering project and the full commissioning of the new wind turbines at the start of 2026 marks the achievement of an important milestone for the Group under its growth strategy in the Renewable Energies segment, while forming the basis for a substantial increase in revenue and earnings in the years ahead.

Thanks to the activities of the EMPUR Group, the revenue generated by the HVAC segment rose to around EUR 36.2 million in the financial year 2025 (previous year: EUR 32.5 million). In terms of organic growth, revenue nevertheless remained notably below the previous year’s level. Business was characterised by a persistently difficult market environment, subdued construction activities and a great deal of uncertainty on the part of customers. As expected, segment EBITDA dropped to around EUR –6.4 million (previous year: EUR –2.0 million), resulting in particular from the marked increase in personnel expenses, higher consultancy costs, and non-recurrent restructuring expenses of around EUR 1.2 million. The measures taken by 3U, which include a focused product portfolio, optimizing procurement and logistics processes, along with the integration of the EMPUR Group, have set in place the prerequisites for a gradual improvement in profitability.

Outlook for 2026

Despite the financial year 2025 which, in many respects, can be deemed a year of transition, the Management Board assesses the point of departure for 2026 as favourable. The rigorous strategic realignment of the HVAC segment, expanding capacities in the Renewable Energies segment, and focusing on profitable business lines in the ITC segment should contribute to significantly boosting revenue and profit in 2026.

In terms of the financial year 2026, and without factoring in potential acquisitions in the future, the Management Board anticipates an increase in consolidated revenue in a range of approximately EUR 55.0 million to EUR 60.0 million, as well as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of around EUR 6.0 million to EUR 8.0 million, which equates to an EBITDA margin of approximately 12 %. In the ITC segment, sales revenue in 2026 is expected at the level of the financial year 2025, namely at around EUR 13.0 million, along with a higher EBITDA of approximately EUR 3.5 million, and profitability therefore continuing at a high level. In the Renewable Energies segment – now that the Langendorf repowering project has been completed and in view of further measures– the Management Board is expecting sales revenue to more than double to over EUR 10.0 million, accompanied by much higher EBITDA of around EUR 8.0 million. The HVAC segment is expected to deliver sales revenue of around EUR 35.0 million in 2026, along with a significant improvement in, but still negative, EBITDA of approximately EUR –1.0 million. In 3U HOLDING AG as a separate entity, the Management Board expects revenue to settle in a range of between EUR 2.0 million and EUR 2.5 million in 2026. The Holding’s EBITDA is anticipated in a corridor of around EUR –3.0 million to EUR –4.0 million due, among other aspects, to higher administrative expenses in connection with transformation and digitalization initiatives.

Publication of the 2025 Annual Report

The final, audited figures for the financial year 2025 will be published, as scheduled, on 31 March 2026, along with the 2025 Annual Report. Further information on the Group’s development, its segments and outlook will be presented in detail in the context of reporting.

