EQS-News: 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche: collector's car in honour of the visionary designer

911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche: collector's car in honour of the visionary designer



11.12.2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Sonderwunsch sports car limited to 90 units

Details inspired by F. A. Porsche, such as the specially developed

F. A. Greenmetallic paint and the F. A. Grid-Weave fabric

Unique experience for buyers with exclusive individualisation opportunity

Limited special edition of the Chronograph 1 and travel bag from Porsche Design included

Comeback of the Porsche Junior sports sled

Congratulations, Ferdinand Alexander (F. A.) Porsche. Today, the visionary designer would have been 90 years old. To mark this milestone birthday, the sports car manufacturer has created a special four-wheeled gift: the new 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche.

The exterior and interior of this individualised commemorative model have been inspired by a G-Series 911 that was driven by F. A. Porsche in the 1980s. 90 units, which also feature elegant Heritage Design elements, will be built by Porsche Sonderwunsch. One of which has been purchased by his son, Mark Porsche. Buyers of the collector's model can look forward to a unique experience, where they can further individualise their own anniversary car. The 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche will be available to order from April 2026. An exclusive edition of the legendary Porsche Design Chronograph 1 special edition and a special weekender bag are included.

Stuttgart. "When you consider the function of an object, the form usually emerges by itself," was the design credo of Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, known as F. A. He had already implemented his vision of uncompromising reduction to the essentials with the legendary 911. In 1972, together with his brother Hans-Peter, he founded the design studio, which they named Porsche Design. The objects he created there quickly became classics of modern design, such as the Chronograph I wristwatch and the P'8478 sunglasses with their interchangeable lenses. F. A. Porsche would have turned 90 today on the 11th of December 2025.

To mark the occasion, the Sonderwunsch experts have teamed up with his youngest son, Mark Porsche, to design a special commemorative model: the 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche. One example will go to Mark Porsche, and 89 more will be available to customers worldwide. "I'm sure that my father would have loved this very special 911," says Mark Porsche. "Through many details, we have incorporated my father's personal preferences into this exciting project. The F. A. Greenmetallic paint created especially for this model is reminiscent of the Oakgreenmetallic of his 911. The F. A. Grid-Weave fabric used for the seat centres echoes the pattern of his favourite jacket."

The 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche will be available to order from April 2026 at a price of 351,211 euros[1] . An exclusive special edition of the legendary Chronograph 1 and a special weekender bag from Porsche Design are included. Production will start in the second half of 2026, after the buyers have completed their final, individual configurations. The collector's item is based on the 911 GT3 with Touring package, the more discreet version of the road-going sports car that features an extendable rear spoiler. The naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine develops 375 kW (510 PS) and 450 Nm of torque.

Based on the green of a 911 by F. A.: Paint to Sample Plus

F. A. Greenmetallic is the name of the exclusive paint finish of the anniversary model. Inspired by the iconic Oakgreenmetallic of F. A. Porsche's own 911, the Paint to Sample Plus experts created the current shade together with the Porsche family. From 2026, an exclusive label will be affixed to the A-pillar of all cars featuring Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus. This anniversary model is the first to bear this new mark.

Another special feature of the exterior – and otherwise not available on the 911 GT3 with Touring Package – is the Sport Classic wheels painted in satin-gloss black. Inspired by the classic Fuchs rims, their fine details include the central locking mechanism and the historic 1963 crest on the wheel hub covers. On the grille of the boot lid sits a galvanised gold-plated badge with the ‘90 F. A. Porsche’ logo.

Inspired by a jacket pattern: special fabric on the seat centre panels

Chalk Beige decorative stitching and seat centre panels featuring the special F. A. Grid-Weave fabric complement the Truffle Brown Club Leather upholstery and create a special ambience in memory of F. A. Porsche. The F. A. Grid-Weave can also be found in the glove box, board briefcase and on the reversible mat in the luggage compartment.

The pattern of the fabric features five colours. Black, Green, Truffle Brown, Cream and Bordeaux Red yarns are woven together. "My father's favourite jackets were patterned like this. Like his pencil, pipe and ashtray, these jackets felt like part of my childhood and inextricably linked to his office at home," says Mark Porsche. The Sport Chrono watch at the top of the instrument panel is based on the original Chronograph I, which was created as a one-off piece for F. A. Porsche. Another highlight inside the car is the open-pore walnut plywood gear knob which features a plaque engraved with F. A. Porsche's signature. Another gold-plated plaque with a facsimile of the signature, the original 911 vehicle silhouette and the words ‘One of 90’ on the decorative trim of the dashboard identifies each 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche as a limited collector's item of rare value. Furthermore, the storage compartment in the centre console is embossed with the same design as the badge on the luggage compartment lid.

Exclusive edition of the Porsche Design Chronograph 1

Buyers of the special-edition car will receive an exclusive version of the Chronograph 1. A luminous material made of special Super-LumiNova® on the hands and indices is based on the look of aged radium or tritium and creates a patina effect. The exceptional vintage character of the watch is enhanced by the historic Porsche Design logo on the clasp of its bracelet and crown. The initials are shown above the day and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Normally, the Porsche Design logo is located there but F. A. Porsche had his initials added to his personal chronograph, which is now owned by his descendants. The rotor of the automatic movement is the same shape and colour as the wheels on the collector's car. The limited-edition number (XX/90) and the signature of F. A. Porsche are laser-engraved on the case back. Unlike the original, the case is made of ultra-light, durable and hypoallergenic titanium, but like its historic predecessor from 1972, it is coated in black.

As an alternative to the black-coated titanium bracelet, buyers can also wear the timepiece on a leather strap, which is included. The leather and thread of the decorative stitching correspond to the materials used in the sports car’s interior. Thanks to the quick-change system, the straps can be swapped easily and without the need for tools. Like all Porsche Design Timepieces, the chronograph is COSC certified, guaranteeing maximum accuracy. It is made by hand in Porsche's watch-making facility in Grenchen, Switzerland.

The special wristwatch is based on the ‘Chronograph 1 – 1972 Limited Edition’, which Porsche Design presented in 2022 to mark its 50th anniversary. It is modelled on the original down to the last detail and is technically state-of-the-art. The story behind it is that the then-young company Porsche Design received its first order from Porsche AG: a watch for deserving employees and those celebrating an anniversary. The initial order was for 20 pieces. The design was inspired by the dashboard of the Porsche 911, which remains clearly legible even in extreme conditions. F. A. transferred this look and function to the timepiece, with a matt-black dial, fluorescent white indices and hands, and a striking red stop seconds hand. The Chronograph I was the world's first black wristwatch and quickly became a classic as well as a symbol of F. A. Porsche's functional design principles.

Weekender bag in the style of the vehicle

In addition to the Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche, a special travel bag is part of the exclusive overall package. In terms of materials and colour, this spacious weekender picks up on the interior concept of the collector's item. The bag is made of the same Truffle Brown leather used in the vehicle interior and also features decorative stitching in Chalk Beige. The lining of the front pocket of the weekender is made of the F. A. Grid-Weave fabric that is used on the seat centre panels, while the main compartment is lined with high-quality microfibre. The badge with the anniversary logo that is matching the grille badge on the vehicle's boot lid is also embroidered on the outer pocket of the bag.

Comeback of an iconic object – the Porsche Junior sports sled returns

On the occasion of the anniversary, another iconic object designed by F. A.

Porsche is making a comeback: the Porsche Junior. This bowl-shaped sports sled was offered by Porsche in the 1960s, especially for young fans. It was also popular with F. A. Porsche and his children, as photos from the family albums show. The new edition is made of carbon fibre, a material that has been tried and tested in racing and automotive engineering, and makes the sled particularly light. A Kevlar core provides additional stability. Like the car, the Porsche Junior is limited to 90 units and comes in the special exterior colour F. A. Greenmetallic. The seat cushion of the sled is covered in the F. A. Grid-Weave fabric that features in the 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche.

About F. A. Porsche and Porsche Design

Ferdinand Alexander Porsche was born on 11 December 1935. He grew up in an environment characterised by technology and pioneering spirit. F. A. spent most of his youth at the Schüttgut estate in Zell am See. He developed a passion for design at an early age, studied for a short time at the renowned Ulm School of Design and began working as an intern in the modelling department at Porsche in 1957. In March 1961, this department was spun off from the body design division and placed under the control of ‘Studio’ F. A. Porsche. Under the young boss, the 901/991, the 804 Formula One racing car and the Porsche 904 Carrera GTS were created. After all family members had left the operational business of Porsche KG, which had been converted into a public limited company, he and his brother Hans-Peter founded their own company in Stuttgart in 1972, and called it Porsche Design.

Two years later, he moved the headquarters of the design studio to Zell am See – within sight of the Schüttgut estate. In the decades that followed, he designed numerous classic accessories such as mechanical wristwatches, glasses, lighters and pipes, as well as writing instruments, which gained worldwide recognition under the Porsche Design brand. At the same time, he and his team designed a wide range of industrial products, household appliances and consumer goods for internationally renowned clients under the Design by F. A. Porsche label. F. A. died on 5 April 2012 in Salzburg.

The design studio in Zell am See, which now bears the name Studio F. A. Porsche in honour of its founder, remains at the heart of the Porsche Design brand to this day. In keeping with F. A. Porsche's vision, all designs continue to follow his own timeless and functional design philosophy, rather than short-lived trends.

[1] Price indication for Germany including 19 per cent VAT.