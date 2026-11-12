EQS-News: 9M 2026: MLP increases revenue and earnings significantly to new record highs

EQS-News: MLP SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

9M 2026: MLP increases revenue and earnings significantly to new record highs



12.11.2026 / 07:33 CET/CEST

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9M 2026: MLP increases revenue and earnings significantly to new record highs Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rise significantly by 43 percent to a new record high of EUR 87.1 million (9M 2025: EUR 61.1 million), while total revenue also increases significantly by 12 percent to a new record high of EUR 863 million (9M 2025: EUR 773 million)

Significant revenue growth in the Wealth (+16 percent) and Property & Casualty (+11 percent) competence fields, with the Life & Health competence field at the previous year’s level

Further record levels in key figures strengthen the basis for further revenue growth: the MLP Group reaches its next milestone in assets under management at EUR 70.1 billion (December 31, 2025: EUR 65.9 billion), while non-life insurance premium volume rises to EUR 870 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 809 million)

MLP confirms the EBIT forecast of EUR 110 million to EUR 120 million for the financial year 2026, which was raised at the beginning of October 2026

Mid-term planning for 2028 reaffirmed: continued growth path towards EBIT of EUR 140 million to EUR 155 million and total revenue of EUR 1.3 billion to EUR 1.4 billion, driven by the strategic realisation of potential in advising family clients, the targeted expansion of the corporate client business and the multi asset approach for institutional and high net worth clients; only a limited contribution from performance-based compensation at FERI is included in the planning Wiesloch, November 12, 2026 – In the first nine months of the financial year 2026, the MLP Group achieved new record highs in both total revenue and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), thereby continuing its successful development. Once again, the Group benefited from its broad-based and strategically interlinked positioning. The MLP Group increased total revenue significantly by 12 percent to EUR 863 million (9M 2025: EUR 773 million) and EBIT significantly by 43 percent to EUR 87.1 million (9M 2025: EUR 61.1 million). The MLP Group recorded strong revenue growth in the Wealth and Property & Casualty competence fields, while revenue in the Life & Health competence field remained at the previous year’s level. MLP benefited in particular from significantly higher revenue in wealth management and strong growth in the non-life insurance business with corporate and private clients. Once again, the MLP Group increased its key figures to new record levels, thereby further strengthening the basis for future revenue growth. Assets under management reached EUR 70.1 billion (December 31, 2025: EUR 65.9 billion), while non-life insurance premium volume rose to EUR 870 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 809 million). In the third quarter, MLP generated EBIT of EUR 26.7 million (Q3 2025: EUR 18.3 million), marking the highest Q3 result in the company’s history to date, driven by particularly strong performance in the Wealth competence field. The MLP Group confirms its EBIT forecast for the financial year 2026, which was raised to EUR 110 million to EUR 120 million and communicated via an ad hoc announcement at the beginning of October 2026. At the same time, the MLP Group reaffirms its planning to achieve EBIT of EUR 140 million to EUR 155 million and total revenue of EUR 1.3 billion to EUR 1.4 billion by the end of 2028. Only a limited contribution from performance-based compensation at FERI is included in the planning. “Our strategy is delivering results: the MLP Group is positioned more broadly, and its divisions are increasingly reinforcing one another. This means that MLP stands for both resilience and growth. Our investments in artificial intelligence, the quality of our consulting services and innovative product solutions are paying off to an ever greater extent. Yet we are only at the beginning of realising our full potential. Going forward, we will place particular emphasis on further asset growth and the systematic expansion of our corporate client business. We are also driving forward our digital strategy, with its focus on artificial intelligence, across the Group at a rapid pace and with clearly defined responsibilities,” says Dr Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg, Chief Executive Officer of MLP SE. Total revenue reaches new record high of EUR 863 million In the first nine months of 2026, the MLP Group increased total revenue by 12 percent to a new record high of EUR 863 million (9M 2025: EUR 773 million). The Group recorded its strongest revenue growth in the Wealth competence field, where revenue rose by 16 percent to EUR 431 million (9M 2025: EUR 372 million). The company benefited from significantly higher revenue in wealth management, resulting in particular from higher performance-based compensation, but also from the further strong growth in assets under management. Revenue from interest rate business could also be expanded. Performance-based compensation is accrued for the positive performance of investment concepts at FERI and is largely recognised in the results. The MLP Group also achieved significant growth in the Property & Casualty competence field, where revenue increased by 11 percent to EUR 197 million (9M 2025: EUR 177 million). Here, the company significantly increased revenue from its non-life insurance business with corporate and private clients as a result of further strong growth in non-life insurance premium volume. At EUR 199 million (9M 2025: EUR 199 million), revenue in the Life & Health competence field remained at the previous year’s level. Revenue in the Others competence field amounted to EUR 7 million (9M 2025: EUR 6 million). Further record highs in key figures The MLP Group once again achieved record highs in its key figures as of 30 September 2026, thereby further strengthening the basis for future revenue growth: Assets under management reached the next milestone at EUR 70.1 billion (December 31, 2025: EUR 65.9 billion), while the non-life insurance premium volume rose to EUR 870 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 809 million). EBIT reaches new record high of EUR 87.1 million The MLP Group generated EBIT of EUR 87.1 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 61.1 million). This was primarily attributable to the very positive revenue performance, supported by continued rigorous cost management. MLP also recorded significant growth compared with the corresponding period of the previous year in the third quarter, achieving a new record high with EBIT of EUR 26.7 million (Q3 2025: EUR 18.3 million). Raised 2026 forecast confirmed, 2028 mid-term planning reaffirmed For the financial year 2026, MLP confirms the EBIT forecast of EUR 110 million to EUR 120 million, which was raised at the beginning of October 2026, and expects its established growth path to continue, having already been impressively reflected in the figures for the first nine months. At the same time, the MLP Group reaffirms its planning to achieve EBIT of EUR 140 million to EUR 155 million and total revenue of EUR 1.3 billion to EUR 1.4 billion by the end of 2028. The strategic realisation of potential in advising family clients, the targeted expansion of the corporate client business and the multi asset approach for institutional and high net worth clients are intended to contribute to growth across all competence fields: Wealth, Life & Health and Property & Casualty. Performance-based compensation is included only to a limited extent in the planning. The mid-term planning anticipates a significant increase in key figures by the end of 2028, with assets under management reaching EUR 75 billion to EUR 81 billion and the non-life insurance premium volume rising to EUR 1.0 billion to EUR 1.1 billion. This will be underpinned by the further realisation of potential across the MLP Group. “We have raised our EBIT forecast for the financial year 2026 at the beginning of October and will continue along our successful path. The current reform of private pension provision is making consulting more important than ever, and MLP is ideally positioned in this regard. We are making good progress across the MLP Group, with artificial intelligence already delivering tangible benefits in many areas. At the same time, the Group is benefiting increasingly from its growing key figures. We are clearly on track to achieve our mid-term planning by the end of 2028 and, with it, EBIT of EUR 140 million to EUR 155 million”, says Reinhard Loose, Chief Financial Officer of MLP SE. An overview of key figures MLP Group (in EUR million) 9M 2026 9M 2025 Change in % Revenue 835.7 754.9 +11 Competence field Wealth 431.5 372.3 +16 Competence field Life & Health 199.4 198.7 +0 Competence field Property & Casualty 197.4 177.5 +11 Competence field Others 7.5 6.4 +17 Other revenue 27.3 18.2 +50 Total revenue 863.0 773.1 +12 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 87.1 61.1 +43 Earnings before taxes (EBT) 85.5 59.4 +44 Net profit 58.8 44.6 +32 Earnings per share (diluted/basic) in EUR 0.54 0.41 +33 Family clients 601,400 596,100* +1 Corporate and institutional clients 27,600 27,400* +1 Client consultants 2,193 2,136* +3 *as of Dec 31, 2025 MLP Group (in EUR million) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change in % Revenue 271.9 237.2 +15 Competence field Wealth 161.2 128.0 +26 Competence field Life & Health 66.1 68.8 -4 Competence field Property & Casualty 42.1 38.6 +9 Competence field Others 2.5 1.7 +50 Other revenue 7.7 6.9 +11 Total revenue 279.6 244.1 +15 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 26.7 18.3 +45 Earnings before taxes (EBT) 25.9 17.6 +47 Net profit 16.7 15.7 +7 Earnings per share (diluted/basic) in EUR 0.15 0.14 +7 Definitions of key figures can be found on our website: https://mlp-se.com/investors/mlp-share/key-figures/ About MLP With its brands Deutschland.Immobilien, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC, the MLP Group is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise – enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group intelligently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers. Deutschland.Immobilien – The real estate platform for clients and financial consultants

– The real estate platform for clients and financial consultants DOMCURA – The underwriting agency for financial consultants and consultant platforms

– The underwriting agency for financial consultants and consultant platforms FERI – Asset manager for institutional investors, family wealth and foundations

– Asset manager for institutional investors, family wealth and foundations MLP – Financial consulting and banking for discerning clients

– Financial consulting and banking for discerning clients RVM – Risk manager for insurance and provision solutions for SMEs

– Risk manager for insurance and provision solutions for SMEs TPC – Benefit expert network for enterprises An intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the network. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for clients, for the company and for its shareholders. Economic success also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility. The Group was founded in 1971 and today manages total assets of approximately EUR 70.1 billion for around 601,400 private and around 27,600 corporate and institutional clients, as well as non-life insurance premium volumes of around EUR 870 million.

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