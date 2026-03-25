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WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706

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25.03.2026 07:30:24

EQS-News: A decade of strategic transformation – wienerberger’s 2025 Annual Report published

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
A decade of strategic transformation – wienerberger’s 2025 Annual Report published

25.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

A decade of strategic transformation – wienerberger’s 2025 Annual Report published

Vienna, March 25, 2026 – In 2025, a year marked by ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and continued weakness in residential construction across many core markets, wienerberger delivered strong results despite a challenging environment for the entire construction industry. Group revenues reached €4.6 billion with operating EBITDA of €754 million. Net profit increased to €168 million, highlighting wienerberger’s financial discipline and consistent focus on cost management and efficiency. At the same time, the company significantly strengthened its free cash flow to €474 million and further reduced net debt, highlighting the resilience of its portfolio, disciplined execution and the strength of its strategic transformation.

A decade of strategic transformation

Today, wienerberger is fundamentally different from what it was a decade ago. The company has systematically transformed into a leading provider of solutions for infrastructure and renovation – two structurally growing end markets. More than half of wienerberger’s revenues and earnings are now generated in roofing and piping, underlining the success of this strategic repositioning towards infrastructure in energy and water management as well as the renovation of existing building stock.

Heimo Scheuch, CEO wienerberger, says: “We do not wait for the cycle to turn – we actively shape our growth by continuously optimizing our portfolio and strengthening our industrial base. After a decade of strategic transformation, wienerberger is a more resilient and focused company. Long-term demand for the modernization of energy and water infrastructure, the decarbonization of buildings and the renovation of Europe’s aging housing stock creates significant opportunities. With our innovative portfolio, strong balance sheet and clear focus on living spaces and infrastructure solutions, we are well positioned to benefit from an expected gradual market recovery.“

The roofing business was a key growth driver in 2025. For the first time, results benefited from the full-year contribution of Terreal, while integration progressed very successfully. With the acquisition of GSEi in France, wienerberger further expanded its solar capabilities and established a scalable platform for in-roof photovoltaic solutions, strengthening its position in one of Europe’s most attractive growth segments. Renovation markets in France and Germany continued to gain importance, confirming the structural growth potential of this segment.

The piping solutions business also delivered a very strong performance. Robust margins were maintained even during phases of declining new construction activity, highlighting the resilience of the company’s infrastructure-focused portfolio. At the same time, continued investments in the company’s modern industrial footprint underline wienerberger’s commitment to technological leadership in sustainable infrastructure solutions.

Positioned for the next phase of growth

Looking ahead, structural demand drivers – including the modernization of energy and water infrastructure, the decarbonization of buildings and the renovation of Europe’s aging housing stock – create significant long-term opportunities. In this context, wienerberger remains committed to creating sustainable long-term value for its shareholders while contributing to a more sustainable future through innovative and resource-efficient building solutions.

Discover wienerberger’s vision for a sustainable future in its Annual Report 2025 and explore concrete examples of how the company is turning these ambitions into reality.

To view the entire wienerberger Annual Report, please click here.

wienerberger
wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger’s solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of €4.6 billion and an operating EBITDA of approx. €754 million in 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com

Therese Jandér, Senior Vice President Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 780 02757 | investor@wienerberger.com                                            


25.03.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 60 192-0
Fax: +43 1 60 192-10159
E-mail: investor@wienerberger.com
Internet: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2296758

 
End of News EQS News Service

2296758  25.03.2026 CET/CEST

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