Wienerberger Aktie
WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706
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25.03.2026 07:30:24
EQS-News: A decade of strategic transformation – wienerberger’s 2025 Annual Report published
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EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
A decade of strategic transformation – wienerberger’s 2025 Annual Report published
Vienna, March 25, 2026 – In 2025, a year marked by ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and continued weakness in residential construction across many core markets, wienerberger delivered strong results despite a challenging environment for the entire construction industry. Group revenues reached €4.6 billion with operating EBITDA of €754 million. Net profit increased to €168 million, highlighting wienerberger’s financial discipline and consistent focus on cost management and efficiency. At the same time, the company significantly strengthened its free cash flow to €474 million and further reduced net debt, highlighting the resilience of its portfolio, disciplined execution and the strength of its strategic transformation.
A decade of strategic transformation
Today, wienerberger is fundamentally different from what it was a decade ago. The company has systematically transformed into a leading provider of solutions for infrastructure and renovation – two structurally growing end markets. More than half of wienerberger’s revenues and earnings are now generated in roofing and piping, underlining the success of this strategic repositioning towards infrastructure in energy and water management as well as the renovation of existing building stock.
Heimo Scheuch, CEO wienerberger, says: “We do not wait for the cycle to turn – we actively shape our growth by continuously optimizing our portfolio and strengthening our industrial base. After a decade of strategic transformation, wienerberger is a more resilient and focused company. Long-term demand for the modernization of energy and water infrastructure, the decarbonization of buildings and the renovation of Europe’s aging housing stock creates significant opportunities. With our innovative portfolio, strong balance sheet and clear focus on living spaces and infrastructure solutions, we are well positioned to benefit from an expected gradual market recovery.“
The roofing business was a key growth driver in 2025. For the first time, results benefited from the full-year contribution of Terreal, while integration progressed very successfully. With the acquisition of GSEi in France, wienerberger further expanded its solar capabilities and established a scalable platform for in-roof photovoltaic solutions, strengthening its position in one of Europe’s most attractive growth segments. Renovation markets in France and Germany continued to gain importance, confirming the structural growth potential of this segment.
The piping solutions business also delivered a very strong performance. Robust margins were maintained even during phases of declining new construction activity, highlighting the resilience of the company’s infrastructure-focused portfolio. At the same time, continued investments in the company’s modern industrial footprint underline wienerberger’s commitment to technological leadership in sustainable infrastructure solutions.
Positioned for the next phase of growth
Looking ahead, structural demand drivers – including the modernization of energy and water infrastructure, the decarbonization of buildings and the renovation of Europe’s aging housing stock – create significant long-term opportunities. In this context, wienerberger remains committed to creating sustainable long-term value for its shareholders while contributing to a more sustainable future through innovative and resource-efficient building solutions.
Discover wienerberger’s vision for a sustainable future in its Annual Report 2025 and explore concrete examples of how the company is turning these ambitions into reality.
To view the entire wienerberger Annual Report, please click here.
25.03.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|investor@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2296758
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2296758 25.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu Wienerberger AG
|25.02.26
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.26
|Wienerberger kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.26
|Wienerberger Sell
|UBS AG
|08.01.26
|Wienerberger Sell
|UBS AG
|06.01.26
|Wienerberger overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.02.26
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.26
|Wienerberger kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.26
|Wienerberger Sell
|UBS AG
|08.01.26
|Wienerberger Sell
|UBS AG
|06.01.26
|Wienerberger overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.02.26
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.26
|Wienerberger kaufen
|Barclays Capital
|06.01.26
|Wienerberger overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.11.25
|Wienerberger accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|14.11.25
|Wienerberger buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.26
|Wienerberger Sell
|UBS AG
|08.01.26
|Wienerberger Sell
|UBS AG
|11.05.17
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|Kepler Cheuvreux
|23.05.24
|Wienerberger accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|12.08.22
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|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.22
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|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.20
|Wienerberger neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|Wienerberger AG
|22,96
|2,50%
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