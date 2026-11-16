EQS-News: A first for Bavaria: Autonomous robot from Innok Robotics begins operating on public roads in Regenstauf

EQS-News: Innok Robotics Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

A first for Bavaria: Autonomous robot from Innok Robotics begins operating on public roads in Regenstauf



16.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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A first for Bavaria: Autonomous robot from Innok Robotics begins operating on public roads in Regenstauf

Pilot project with nationwide significance: following approval by the Bavarian Ministry of Transport, the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs and the market town of Regenstauf, an autonomous delivery robot from Innok Robotics Group AG is now shuttling through public spaces between the company’s headquarters and the local REWE supermarket.

Regenstauf, 16 November 2026 – Innok Robotics Group AG (“Innok Robotics”, ISIN: DE000A3EVV13), a deep-tech group specialising in Physical AI and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for outdoor and brownfield environments, has reached a further milestone in opening up new fields of application for autonomous robotics. On 13 November 2026, Bavaria’s first autonomous robot on public roads – developed by Innok Robotics – was officially put into service in Regenstauf. Together with the Bavarian Ministry of Transport and representatives from state politics, local government and business, Bavaria’s State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Tobias Gotthardt, gave the official go-ahead for a significant new chapter in Bavarian and German technology history.

As part of the six-month pilot operation, an autonomous INDUROS transport robot is moving goods between the company’s headquarters and the local REWE supermarket. The project opens up new prospects for the use of autonomous transport solutions in local in-town logistics and in cross-site industrial transport processes – and currently occupies a unique position in Germany in bringing applied Physical AI into real-world, everyday use.

Pragmatic collaboration between policymakers and public authorities paves the way

Bavaria’s first regular operation of an autonomous system on public paths and roads is the result of close cooperation between the Bavarian State Ministry of Housing, Building and Transport, represented on site by Ministerialrat Rainer Köstler, the Bavarian State Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, the market town of Regenstauf led by First Mayor Josef Schindler, and the Regensburg District Office.

Bavaria’s Minister of Transport, Christian Bernreiter, personally supported the approval process: “The use of delivery robots is an exciting trial for which, unfortunately, there is not yet any basis for approval at federal level. However, it was important to me that this innovative approach should not fail because of red tape. My ministry therefore successfully supported the market town of Regenstauf in obtaining a special-use permit under the Bavarian Roads and Paths Act. I am very much looking forward to seeing how the six-month period goes and what developments we can expect in the field of autonomous delivery robots over the coming years.”

Nationwide pioneering role on a par with autonomous vehicles

As patron of the project, State Secretary for Economic Affairs Tobias Gotthardt gave the official starting signal on Innok Robotics’ premises and placed the initiative in the context of international technology competition with countries such as the US and China: “Today, a genuine flagship project for Bavaria is entering its next phase. The pilot operation of Bavaria’s first autonomous robot on public roads marks a milestone in integrating autonomous robots into our everyday lives. Comparable pilot projects have only taken place in Berlin and Hamburg, and these are no longer running. That makes the project we are launching here in Bavaria today all the more significant. I am convinced that Regenstauf will attract close attention beyond our state’s borders as well. In terms of its strategic importance, this project is on a par with the development of autonomous vehicles.”

State Secretary Tobias Gotthardt also highlighted the economic benefits for municipalities, retailers and consumers: “The project shows that innovation succeeds through joint action. When companies develop new applications and the responsible authorities work together closely and on the basis of mutual trust, we can bring technological progress into practice. Autonomous delivery robots can make logistics more efficient and flexible and help make delivery processes more climate-friendly. Retail and hospitality businesses in particular stand to benefit. In future, autonomous delivery solutions can also make an important contribution to local supply in rural areas.”

From pilot operation to direct grocery delivery to customers

The robot, which is equipped with Innok’s proprietary AI autonomy software Innok Cockpit, currently transports groceries and shopping from the REWE supermarket in Regenstauf to Innok Robotics’ headquarters, around one kilometre away. The immediate proximity to the headquarters provides ideal conditions for closely monitoring the system’s behaviour in real road traffic outside enclosed operating sites.

The next strategic steps have already been clearly mapped out together with REWE store operator Tobias Mück and the municipality of Regenstauf: if the pilot phase is successful, the operating area is to be extended step by step to further districts of Regenstauf. The aim is for the REWE supermarket to be able to send the autonomous robot directly to its customers in the town in future, delivering shopping and groceries to their homes fully automatically and with zero emissions.

A strong signal for industry in cross-site transport

Beyond retail and local supply, the launch in Regenstauf marks a decisive breakthrough for industrial logistics – Innok Robotics’ core business.

Alwin Heerklotz, founder, CTO and Member of the Management Board of Innok Robotics Group AG, emphasises the far-reaching significance of the project for Germany as a business location: “Today in Regenstauf, we are demonstrating that Germany has relevant technological expertise in key technologies such as autonomous outdoor robotics and is capable of bringing innovative applications into practice. We would particularly like to thank the Bavarian Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the municipality of Regenstauf, who have shown impressively how pragmatic and solution-focused our authorities can be in enabling technological progress. Alongside the new opportunities for retail, this project above all sends an important signal to our many industrial customers, whose sites and production halls are in some cases connected by public roads. Until now, autonomous outdoor logistics ended for us at the public road, because such roads could not be crossed or driven on without the appropriate permit. With this pilot project, we are laying an important foundation for enabling such cross-site operations across public roads for our industrial customers in future.”



About Innok Robotics:

Innok Robotics Group AG is a fast-growing German deep-tech group specialising in Physical AI & Robotics, in particular autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). Its unique selling point lies in its extended range of applications: while most AMRs are limited to indoor environments, Innok Robotics’ systems navigate autonomously indoors as well as outdoors and in all-terrain environments, meeting the highest safety standards. Innok Robotics has successfully established itself with both mid-sized companies and major international corporations, including ZF, Volvo, John Deere, Kubota, Siemens, ABB, Infineon, BASF and Surventis.