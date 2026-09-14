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WKN: 785602 / ISIN: DE0007856023

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14.09.2026 09:42:13

EQS-News: A new milestone for heavy-duty transportation: EKPO unveils its next-generation NM20 stack at IAA Transportation 2026

EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Conference
A new milestone for heavy-duty transportation: EKPO unveils its next-generation NM20 stack at IAA Transportation 2026

14.09.2026 / 09:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

A new milestone for heavy-duty transportation: EKPO unveils its next-generation NM20 stack at IAA Transportation 2026

EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies GmbH (EKPO), a leading full-service supplier of fuel cell stacks and components, will debut the latest version of its high-performance NM20 fuel cell stack at IAA Transportation 2026. The new generation takes fuel cell technology a decisive step closer to industrial deployment, advancing the NM20 from a powerful technology demonstrator to a versatile platform for integration into heavy-duty applications.

Dettingen/Erms and Hanover, Germany, September 14, 2026 +++ Two years after the NM20* fuel cell stack was first unveiled at IAA Transportation 2024, EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies GmbH (EKPO) will be presenting the latest evolution of its high-performance fuel cell technology at this year’s event. The company’s development efforts focused on platform scalability, the optimization of manufacturing and system architectures, and easier integration into a range of heavy-duty applications.

“The new generation of the NM20 marks a significant milestone in the industrialization of our fuel cell technology. The NM20 stack platform combines high power density, straightforward system integration, operating temperatures of up to 95°C, and an architecture designed specifically for industrial scale-up. We are thus laying the groundwork for the widespread use of hydrogen powertrains in heavy-duty transportation,” says Dr. Stefan Dwenger, Managing Director of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies GmbH.

This generation of the NM20 draws on insights from ongoing technology projects and the close integration of development and production. Building on this work, EKPO has systematically refined the stack, module, interfaces, and manufacturing processes as an integrated whole, establishing the conditions for cost-effective production and flexible integration within a wide range of applications. The entire architecture, from the bipolar plate to the housing, has been redesigned, standardized, and aligned with the requirements of industrial production processes. In parallel, EKPO has optimized its assembly and joining techniques to make them more amenable to automation while further strengthening quality assurance and traceability.

These advances are reflected directly in the product’s specifications: module volume has been reduced by approximately 20%, while the weight of the fully assembled module has fallen by 39 kg to 178 kg. Additionally, the Cell Row Assembly (CRA) is approximately 25% lighter.

Easier integration across a wide range of applications

To simplify integration within different vehicle and system architectures, EKPO has incorporated functions such as media distribution, water separation, media monitoring, sensor technology, cell voltage monitoring (CVM), and high-voltage connectivity directly into the stack architecture, along with interfaces for additional system components.

EKPO also takes a consistently modular approach to design. Standardized, reusable components support a range of power levels and configurations while substantially reducing the number of variants required. Greater use of common parts and standardized assembly methods further supports cost-effective scale-up.

The NM20 range includes a 323-cell single-stack module delivering more than 200 kW, a Max variant with an output of over 300 kW, and a 646-cell twin-stack module producing more than 400 kW. Despite its significantly more compact design and lower weight, performance remains high: the twin-stack module continues to deliver more than 400 kW, with a maximum continuous current of 1,000 A and operating pressures of up to 3.0 bara. The NM20 is designed for a service life of 25,000 operating hours and achieves an efficiency of 56% to 69%, depending on the operating range.

This level of performance, combined with higher operating temperatures, broadens the range of potential applications: in addition to heavy-duty road, rail, and marine transportation, the NM20 platform is also suitable for stationary power supply and backup power systems.

Extensive fuel cell portfolio on display at IAA Transportation 2026

Alongside the NM20 B-sample, EKPO will showcase other key technologies for hydrogen-powered mobility. Among them is an exceptionally lightweight fuel cell stack module with an output of over 200 kW and a weight of only 38 kg. With a power density of more than 5 kW/kg, it currently ranks among the highest-performing lightweight designs in its segment. The combination of high efficiency – over 60% – and a compact design makes the module especially suitable for weight-sensitive applications, including light commercial vehicles and aviation.

The portfolio also includes metal bipolar plates, a key component of modern PEM fuel cells. They support high power densities and provide excellent cold-start performance and reliable, durable sealing, contributing significantly to a long service life.

Fully automated manufacturing processes mean that EKPO already has the capabilities needed for cost-effective series production.

EKPO’s portfolio of fuel cell stacks and metal bipolar plates covers key stages of the value chain for modern fuel cell systems, helping customers advance high-performance hydrogen solutions from development to use in series-produced systems.

* The development and commercialization of the NM20 stack are supported through the European IPCEI funding program (Important Project of Common European Interest).

 

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

EKPO at IAA Transportation:
Hall 19-20, Booth A20

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Further information can be obtained – on behalf of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies – via
ElringKlinger AG  |  Strategic Communications
Dr. Jens Winter
Phone: +49 7123 724-88335  |  E-mail: press@ekpo-fuelcell.com

 

About EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies

EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies (EKPO), headquartered in Dettingen/Erms (Germany), is a leading joint venture in the development and large-scale production of fuel cell stacks for CO2-neutral mobility. The company is a full-service supplier for fuel cell stacks and components used in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses as well as in rail and marine applications. Within this context, the company is building on the industrialization expertise of two established international automotive suppliers – ElringKlinger and OPmobility.

The aim of the joint venture is to develop and mass-produce high-performance fuel cell stacks in order to further advance CO2-neutral mobility – whether on the road, rail, water, or off-road.


Contact:
For further information, please contact:

ElringKlinger AG
Dr. Jens Winter
Strategic Communications
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms
Germany
Phone: +49 7123 724-88335
E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com

14.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ElringKlinger AG
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms
Germany
Phone: 071 23 / 724-0
Fax: 071 23 / 724-9006
E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com
Internet: www.elringklinger.de
ISIN: DE0007856023
WKN: 785602
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900QDISXXZ2D1Q489
EQS News ID: 2398600

 
End of News EQS News Service

2398600  14.09.2026 CET/CEST

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