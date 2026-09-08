ElringKlinger Aktie

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WKN: 785602 / ISIN: DE0007856023

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08.09.2026 07:57:23

EQS-News: A strong partner for repair shops: Elring brings together knowledge, service, and technical expertise

EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
A strong partner for repair shops: Elring brings together knowledge, service, and technical expertise

08.09.2026 / 07:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

A strong partner for repair shops: Elring brings together knowledge, service, and technical expertise

Dettingen/Erms and Frankfurt am Main, September 8, 2026 +++ Advances in vehicle technology are driving demand for specialist expertise and technical support. At Automechanika 2026, “Elring – Das Original” will unveil enhancements to Elring Garage, a central platform for specialist information, training, and technical support. Under the banner “Preferred Partner. Original Quality. Expert Service.,” Elring aims to support auto workshops and trade partners as mobility evolves, providing them with products, technical know-how, and services tailored to their day-to-day operations.

With “We maintain mobility” as its guiding message, “Elring – Das Original” will present a comprehensive range of products, technical services, and knowledge-sharing resources for professional repair shops. Alongside high-quality sealing solutions and extensive OE expertise, Elring Garage provides training, technical support, and direct access to specialist knowledge. In this way, Elring helps repair shops work confidently with new technologies, streamline repair processes, and strengthen their long-term competitiveness.

“As a trusted partner to repair shops and distributors, we aim to provide far more than high-quality replacement parts. Building on our broad product portfolio, technical services, and Elring Garage, we help workshop professionals successfully navigate the challenges of a changing mobility landscape. Shaping the future of mobility together with our customers is a key pillar of our SHAPE30 Group strategy,” says Dirk Willers, ElringKlinger’s Chief Sales Officer (CSO), whose responsibilities include the Aftermarket business for the “Elring – Das Original” brand.

Elring Garage: Knowledge, service, and networking on a single platform

Elring Garage brings together technical information, services, training courses, webinars, TechTalks, digital learning resources, and practical videos on a central platform. Developed in response to strong demand for greater technical support, hands-on knowledge, and direct access to specialist expertise, Elring Garage helps repair shops handle diagnostic, maintenance, and repair work efficiently while continually expanding their capabilities. The enhanced platform gives workshop professionals quick access to relevant technical information, application guidance, and practical support. It therefore helps repair professionals complete repairs more quickly and safely, work confidently with new vehicle technologies, and continually broaden their technical expertise.

Elring Garage is also evolving into an international network for workshop professionals, engine specialists, and automotive technology enthusiasts. Digital and face-to-face formats allow participants to connect with peers around the world, build new relationships, and share knowledge and practical experience. The portfolio ranges from technical articles, service information, and exploded-view drawings to the Elring Academy, hands-on training, webinars, TechTalks, and roadshows, complemented by a service hotline, the Sealant Advisor, and various community and networking opportunities.

Among the highlights is the new English-language video podcast “Elring Garage FM – Facts & Myths.” The podcast brings together technical trainers and product experts to explore current issues in engine technology and workshop practice, explain the underlying technical principles, assess industry trends, and distinguish established facts from persistent myths. Available on major podcast platforms, the series delivers in-depth technical insights to audiences around the world.

By continuing to develop Elring Garage, Elring aims to support repair shops not only with products but also with specialist knowledge and technical assistance. “High-quality repairs depend on having the right products and the necessary technical knowledge. Elring Garage brings together technical expertise, professional development, and international knowledge-sharing to support workshops as they adapt to technological change,” says Georges Mourad, Vice President Aftermarket at ElringKlinger AG.

Product innovations for today’s repair challenges

Alongside Elring Garage, Elring is showcasing a wide range of product innovations for professional engine and powertrain repairs at Automechanika. Highlights include new components for engine and transmission applications, such as oil pans, valve covers, oil filter housings, oil separators, and specialist tools for workshop use. The range also includes cylinder-head gaskets developed specifically for use after the cylinder head or engine block has been machined, ensuring a reliable seal following the repair. Elring is also steadily expanding its portfolio for alternative powertrain technologies. These include gaskets for electric drive units (EDUs), shaft seals for electric drives, and solutions for battery, inverter, and high-voltage applications.

With the further expansion of its LiqRep portfolio, Elring is also strengthening its range of solutions for economical, sustainable repairs. Designed for plastic and metal components, these solutions support resource-efficient repairs and help lower the associated costs.

 

Elring at Automechanika 2026

Hall 4.0 | Booth C12

 

For further information, please contact:

ElringKlinger AG | Strategic Communications

Dr. Jens Winter

Ph.: +49 7123 724-88335 | E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com

 

About Elring

The Elring aftermarket brand offers everything in a single package: original equipment quality, functional reliability, and efficient, all-round service. This includes, for example, sales and technical training courses, service information, exploded-view drawings for trucks and vans, monthly newsletters with topics relating to engine sealing, online sealant advice, innovative installation videos, the Elring Academy, the training truck, and much more besides.

Original Elring products are highly regarded among dealers, mechanics, and their customers around the globe. In addition to cylinder head and specialty gaskets, this also includes rotary shaft seals and valve stem seals, sealing compounds, and threadlockers as well as cylinder head bolts and complete gasket sets for full and partial overhauls. Elring is also committed to the electrification of its aftermarket portfolio by adding new products to the range.



Contact:
For further information, please contact:

ElringKlinger AG
Dr. Jens Winter
Strategic Communications
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms
Germany
Phone: +49 7123 724-88335
E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com

08.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ElringKlinger AG
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms
Germany
Phone: 071 23 / 724-0
Fax: 071 23 / 724-9006
E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com
Internet: www.elringklinger.de
ISIN: DE0007856023
WKN: 785602
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900QDISXXZ2D1Q489
EQS News ID: 2395294

 
End of News EQS News Service

2395294  08.09.2026 CET/CEST

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