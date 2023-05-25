EQS-News: aap CFO Marek Hahn ends his Management Board activities at the end of the year; contracts of CEO and COO extended until the end of 2025

EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Personnel

aap CFO Marek Hahn ends his Management Board activities at the end of the year; contracts of CEO and COO extended until the end of 2025



25.05.2023 / 17:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CFO Marek Hahn recently informed the company of his wish not to accept the offered contract extension and to terminate his Executive Board activities as of Dec. 31, 2023

Dr. Nathalie Krebs, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, praises Hahn's "dedication, strategic clarity and leadership"

CEO Rubino di Girolamo and COO Agnieszka Mierzejewska will continue to lead the company together after Hahn's departure; both contracts extended ahead of schedule until the end of 2025

The CFO of aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") recently informed the Chairwoman of the Company's Supervisory Board, Dr. Nathalie Krebs, of his wish not to accept the offered contract extension and to terminate his Management Board activities upon expiry of the currently valid Management Board contract on December 31, 2023. Dr. Nathalie Krebs announced that the Supervisory Board will work with Marek Hahn to implement the scheduled termination of his contract, which runs until December 31, 2023. In parallel, the Executive Board contracts of Rubino di Girolamo, CEO and Agnieszka Mierzejewska, COO have been extended by a further 2 years until the end of 2025.



CFO Marek Hahn says: "My decision is the result of careful consideration. After more than fifteen unique years in which aap was my priority, I would like to give my life a new direction. I would now like to devote more time to my grown family and obligations in the parental environment. For my own professional future, I would like more freedom to pursue new interests beyond aap. For me, it has always been a gift and a privilege to be part of aap, and it will be incredibly difficult for me to leave it all behind. aap has enabled me to be part of and actively shape the very varied and exciting history of the company. I will leave aap at a time when the company is accelerating its growth again and is best positioned for the future. Until my departure, I will continue to ensure that we press ahead with the implementation of our strategy at full speed."



Dr. Nathalie Krebs, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board: "The Supervisory Board regrets Marek's decision, but we have the highest respect for his personal motives. We appreciate Marek's transparency and openness, which give the Supervisory Board and the company sufficient time for the transition phase. In the past four years of our collaboration, I have experienced first-hand Marek's commitment, strategic clarity and leadership combined with his profound expertise, which he has brought to bear for the benefit of aap. Examples include the extensive restructuring, refinancing and repositioning of aap both strategically and financially despite severely hampered conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic with most recently always fully placed or oversubscribed capital rounds, which were significantly driven by Marek. We take these results as a clear appreciation of the performance of the management team but also as a sign of support for the pursued corporate strategy, both in terms of short-term performance metrics and long-term value creation. We look forward to continuing to work closely together in the coming months and are confident that Marek will remain closely associated with aap in the long term."



Marek Hahn was appointed to the Management Board as CFO with effect from January 1, 2010 and has led aap with Rubino di Girolamo as CEO since 2019 and jointly with Agnieszka Mierzejewska as COO since 2021. Rubino di Girolamo and Agnieszka Mierzejewska will continue to lead the company as CEO and COO after Marek Hahn's departure.



Rubino di Girolamo, CEO: "When I took on the role as CEO in 2019, we could not have imagined where this journey would take us. Marek's impact on the results and successes we have achieved since then cannot be put into words. We will greatly miss him as a strategic thinker, leader and critical sparring partner." Agnieszka Mierzejewska, COO: "I had the privilege to get to know Marek in various responsibilities. We owe him a lot, as a business partner and as a colleague. I am sure that he will continue to follow aap's further development intensively in the future."



------------------------------------------------------

aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges -

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. This involves sales both via distribution agents and as part of partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

The figures presented in this press release may be subject to technical rounding differences which do not affect the overall presentation.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, beliefs and projections of the Management Board and currently available information. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.



Contact:

aap Implantate AG; Marek Hahn, Member of the Management Board, CFO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Phone: +49 (0)30 75019 - 134; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 - 290; Email: m.hahn@aap.de